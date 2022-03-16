Plattsburgh State baseball ends Florida trip with 12-0 loss to Rutgers-Camden

DAVENPORT, Fla. — The Plattsburgh State baseball team had its ups and downs at the RussMatt Central Florida Invitational.
The Cardinals had one of their downs Wednesday when they closed out the southern trip with a 12-0 loss to Rutgers-Camden.
Plattsburgh State ended their seven-game stay in Florida with a 3-4 record and stands at 5-6 overall on the season.
It was a difficult game all around for the Cardinals.
Raptors' starting pitcher Dylan Wichrowski shut down the Plattsburgh State offense as he allowed four hits in six innings, walked one and struck out nine.
Sean Malamud, who entered the game with a 2-0 record, took the loss as Rutgers-Camden banged out 14 hits and scored a combined 11 runs in the third and fourth innings. On top of that, the Cardinals committed four errors.
“It was disappointing,” Plattsburgh State head coach Sam Quinn-Loeb said. “We didn't do anything right today — offense, defense and pitching. We had some bad at-bats throughout the game.
“I thought we would be ready to play after getting a good win against Springfield College yesterday. Maybe we ran out of gas. We had a lot of men on base in what was a long game and we had to come back out and play at 9:30 a.m. this morning. I don't know.”
Alex Kornblau, who had a strong trip for Plattsburgh State, led his team with a double and single in three plate appearances, Kyle Cremin doubled, while Steve Messerschmitt and Mike Rasquin each singled.
“Kornblau had a really good trip,” Quinn-Loeb said. “He has always swung the bat well in practice and was outstanding down here. He hit two home runs, had a lot of hits, runs scored and RBI.”
Still, in all, Quinn-Loeb found some positives on the trip.
“There were definitely some positives,” he said. “It was like last year in some respects when we would play one good game and then have a bad one. We played some good games, need to be more consistent and be able to string the good ones together.
“Andrew Veit gave us a strong start down here and we found some pieces for our bullpen which was encouraging. But we're still a work in progress.”
The Cardinals will now have some time off before beginning their SUNYAC regular season with a three-game set at New Paltz on March 25-26.
There are seven teams in the conference and Plattsburgh State will play an 18-game schedule while hoping to finish in the top four in the SUNYAC and qualify for the conference tournament.
—
Rutgers-Camden 12, Plattsburgh State 0 (7)
Rutgers-Camden 006 500 1 — 12 14 0
Plattsburgh State 000 000 0 — 0 5 4
Wichrowski, Carpenter (7) and Guglielmi, Brown. Malamud, Avin (4) and Hutton, Cardito. WP- Wichrowski. LP- Malamud. 2B- McGettigan (RC), Bonafiglio (RC), Cremin (PSU), Rasquin (PSU). HR- Murphy (RC).
