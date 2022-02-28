Plattsburgh State baseball drops opening twinbill

PATCHOGUE — The Plattsburgh State baseball team was one out away from opening its 2022 season with a win Sunday.
Maritime College, however, rallied for four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning for a 6-5 victory over the Cardinals in Game 1. Jordan Shea's two-out, two-run triple decided the issue.
The Privateers then jumped on the Cardinals early in Game 2 on the way to a 16-7 win and a sweep of the non-conference doubleheader.
“The positive of the day was our first six innings in the first game,” Plattsburgh State head coach Sam Quinn-Loeb said. “But, at the end of the day, this was still a disappointment.”
Plattsburgh State starting pitcher Sean Malamud was in line to get the win in the opener as he went six innings, gave up six hits, four walks, two runs and struck out one.
“Malamud definitely had a quality start and gave us a chance to win,” Quinn-Loeb said.
“But we gave away too many at-bats early on and then we couldn't close it out in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings. They were down by three runs and we let them hang around.”
Steve Messerschmitt paced the Cardinals offensively in the opener with two hits and two runs driven in. Christian Lent, Francisco Geraci, Kyle Cremin and Nolan De Melfi added singles, with Cremin and De Melfi knocking in runs.
Plattsburgh State then got off to a bad start in the nightcap, surrendering six runs in the bottom of the second and never recovering.
Starter Andrew Veit had a tough time with his control in pitching 1.2 innings. He allowed just one hit, but walked seven. The Cardinals also made some defensive miscues and six of the seven runs off Veit were unearned.
“They had the bases loaded in the first inning, with nobody out, and we got out of it allowing just one run,” Quinn-Loeb said. “So I thought we were okay.
“But Veit's control fizzled in the second. We know what he is capable of and feel today was just as aberration.”
Geraci led Plattsburgh State offensively with two hits, while De Melfi, Messerschmitt, Michael Ascanio and Daniel Cardito each added one. Doubles were hit by Geraci, Messerschmitt and Cardito.
“The first four innings, we had a lull on offense,” Qunn-Loeb said. “We talked about having a short memory, but the end of the first game carried into the second game.”
The Cardinals will head back on the road this weekend for a non-league Sunday twinbill against St. Joseph's College of Brooklyn.
—
Game 1
Maritime 6, Plattsburgh State 5
PSU 000 320 0 — 5 6 0
MAR 101 004 x — 6 10 0
Malamud, Rodriquez (7), Osborn (7) and Kowalowski. Sullivan, Ragone (4), Ohanian (4), Zwein (5), Demme (6) and Rockhill. WP- Demme. LP- Osborn. 2B- Geraci (PSU), Zurita (M), Forgione (M), Rockhill (M). 3B- Shea (M).
—
Game 2
Maritime 16, Plattsburgh State 7
PSU 000 013 3 — 7 6 4
MAR 162 070 x — 16 13 2
Veit, Mordecki (2), Santic (5) and Kowalowski, Catrone. Santeramo, Concha (4), Wenig (5), Paczkowski (6), Strycharz (7) and Madigan. WP- Concha. LP- Veit. 2B- Geraci (PSU), Messerschmitt (PSU), Cardito (PSU), Mosca (M), Martinson (M), Forgione (M), Pingerra (M).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.