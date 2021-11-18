Plattsburgh State back on the road, hopes to bounce back

PLATTSBURGH — There will be a little more sense of urgency when the Plattsburgh State men's hockey team hits the road this weekend.
The Cardinals (2-3-1, 1-2-1), coming off two SUNYAC losses at Geneseo (3-2) and Brockport (7-3) last weekend, play at Buffalo State (2-3, 1-0) Friday at 7 p.m. and then at Fredonia (3-2, 1-0) on Saturday night in conference play.
Although it is still early in the season, Cardinals' head coach Steve Moffat said now is a good time to get it going in the right direction.
“We talked about it a little this week,” he said. “It seems more like a playoff weekend and playoff atmosphere for us. It's probably our most important road weekend in a long time, especially with what happened last weekend.
“We have to keep our focus and structure. We lost our structure for about five or six minutes on Saturday, and it cost us a few goals and probably the game.”
Buffalo State and Fredonia have both played just one conference game thus far, with the Bengals skating to a 3-0 home win over Morrisville and the Blue Devils a 2-1 victory at Morrisville.
“It's a long trip, back-to-back weekends on the road,” Moffat said. “Both teams we're playing are always well coached and will be ready to play.
“We have to worry more about ourselves. We need to stick to our game plan and be focused. We want to execute our game plan, get pucks to the net, get bodies to the net and keep bodies away from our net.”
One aspect of the game the Cardinals need to be better at is taking less penalties. In four conference games, Plattsburgh State has been called for 29 penalties, with 19 being whistled for the opposition.
In six games, the Cardinals have accounted for 41 penalties and 115 minutes. The opposition, meanwhile, has accumulated 33 penalties and 77 minutes.
“I don't know if all our penalties are necessarily bad, but we have had too many stick penalties, especially hooking and tripping penalties in the offensive zone,” Moffat said.
“We can't spend basically a whole period in the penalty box and be successful. I don't mind the hard penalties as much because we can kill them off.”
“We played our best game against Oswego, even though we didn't win and it ended in a tie. We had only three penalties in the game and one was for having too many men on the ice.”
Moffat would much rather the game be five-on-five.
“Everyone is involved when it's five-on-five,” he said. “That's when everyone is ready to go. When it's five-on-five, you keep the lines rolling and there's not a lot of whistles. And there's good flow to the game.
“When you're always on special teams, some guys sit and get stale.”
The Cardinals are being led in scoring by Joey Mancuso (5-3-8), Mitchell Hale (2-6-8), Bennett Stockdale (6-1-7) and Carson Gallagher (3-4-7). Mancuso, Stockdale and Gallagher are in their first season on the team.
Anthony Del Tufo, another newcomer, has a 2-3-1 record and 3.57 goals-against-average in net for the Cardinals.
