Plattsburgh State athletics announces postponements, tournament restructuring

PLATTSBURGH — The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the spread of the omicron variant has caused postponements and cancellations at all levels of sport, and Plattsburgh State is no different.
The college’s athletic department announced Monday that the Cardinal women’s hockey away game against SUNY Canton this Friday had been postponed, a move Plattsburgh State Assistant Director of Athletics for Communications Brian Savard confirmed was due to COVID-19 protocols.
Then, Thursday, it was announced that the women’s hockey game against Middlebury on Jan. 11 had been postponed, as had the men’s and women’s basketball games that both Cardinal teams were scheduled to take part in at Fredonia and Buffalo on Jan. 7 and 8.
The women's game against Middlebury has been moved to Jan. 18. Make-up dates and times for all of the other games are still to be announced.
The W.B Mason Winter Classic, a men’s hockey tournament set to begin at the Ronald B. Stafford Ice Arena on Friday, also had to be restructured after St. Anselm had pulled its team out of the competition due to COVID-19 related reasons.
Plattsburgh now plays Albertus Magnus on Friday at 7 p.m., and Albertus Magnus will play King’s College on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.
The Cardinals will then wrap up the event with a game against King’s College on Sunday at 5 p.m.
Plattsburgh State also announced several new protocols for attending men’s hockey home games.
Masks must be worn at all times and will be strictly enforced, and consumption of food or drink will be prohibited.
In an effort to reduce crowd density, admittance into the Ronald B. Stafford Ice Arena will be limited to season ticket holders; family of competing student-athletes; Plattsburgh State students, faculty and staff; game personnel; and credentialed members of the media.
Vaccination against COVID-19, including a booster shot, is encouraged, their release added.
While they’re going forward with an abundance of caution, the athletic department is confident that it will continue to be able to safely host competition.
“We've had health and safety standards that have been in place for a long time, and I'm confident in our ability to have our student-athletes play games safely based on the precautions we've taken,” Savard said. “I would say that the biggest addition to any COVID-related measures we're taking is to reduce density as much as we can, in addition to being even more stringent in enforcing mask-wearing mandates that have been in place since August.”
Savard added that for all those who now can’t attend Cardinal games in person, or who don’t feel safe doing so due to increasing COVID-19 cases, all of the college’s games can be streamed online at gocardinalsports.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.