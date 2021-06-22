Plattsburgh State athletes honored for academics

CORTLAND — The State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) has recognized a school-best 153 Plattsburgh State student-athletes on its Commissioner's Academic Honor Roll for the 2020-21 academic year.
Student-athletes earn a spot on the list by recording at least a 3.3 cumulative grade-point average. Previously, the conference recognized student-athletes under an All-Academic Team and a Commissioner's List. All sports are honored, even if they are not sports sponsored by the SUNYAC.
Women's track and field led the women's teams with 21 honorees, followed by women's soccer (19), softball (13), women's ice hockey (12) and women's lacrosse (12). Women's volleyball (9), women's basketball (8), women's cross country (8) and women's tennis (4) round out the remainder of the women's teams honored.
Men's ice hockey led the way among the men's teams with 17 honorees, followed by men's track and field (13). Baseball (11), men's soccer (10), men's lacrosse (8), men's cross country (7) and men's basketball (4) round out the remainder of the men's teams honored.
The honorees can be found below.
Baseball (11)
Stephen Bryant, Conner Gonzalski, Alex Kornblau, Carson McKinley, Ryan Nista, Cody Peryea, Dylan Reilly, Jack Scardino, Ian Slate, Pierce Steinberg, Daniel Strysko.
Men's Basketball (4)
Matt Bernhard, Levi Delaney, Mussa Kone, Robert Soto.
Men's Cross Country (7)
Michael Brockway, Joe Chianese, Liam Gildea, Arthur Horan, Timothy Lorenzen, Levi Sochia, Ryan Worobey.
Men's Ice Hockey (17)
Matt Araujo, Paul Bryer, Christian Dahl, Anthony Del Tufo, Lawson Fenton, Mitchell Hale, Ryan Hogg, Joe Kile, Liam Lawson, Joey Mancuso, Richie McCartney, Jimmy Poreda, Spencer Silver, Christian Thomas, Adam Tretowicz, Kevin Weaver-Vitale, Brendan Young.
Men's Lacrosse (8)
Andrew Braverman, Frankie Byrne, John Eiseman, Zach Gill, Gus Rugg, Tanner Tobias, Matthew Wikstrom, Justin Wise.
Men's Soccer (10)
Andrew Braverman, Jai Coker, Jordan Fein, Christian Garner, Frankie Palumbo, Matthew Pitarresi, Luke Rapaport, Dylan Shalvey, Yusuke Tanda, Sabour Tidjani.
Men's Track and Field (13)
Michael Brockway, Jorge Cabrera, Joe Chianese, Liam Gildea, Arthur Horan, Timothy Lorenzen, Aidan Masten, Michael Meddings, Brexton Montville, Nathan Petro, Levi Sochia, Logan Valerio, Ryan Worobey.
Women's Basketball (8)
Kayla Doody, Katie Novick, Kara Oatman, Natalie Prian, Hannah Ruberto, Mya Smith, Kanesha Strider, Hanna Whitney.
Women's Cross Country (8)
Katie Bergé, Rebecca Block, Andie Carroll, Natalia Castro, Aislyn McDonough, Madison Myer, Jazz Roberts, Kristen Thomas.
Women's Ice Hockey (12)
Abby Brush, Tatem Cheney, Ashley Davis, Kaitlin Drew-Mead, Annie Katonka, Sara Krauseneck, Erin McArdle, Rivers Morris, Hanna Rose, Nicole Unsworth, Madison Walker, Kendall Wasik.
Women's Lacrosse (12)
Janey Adams, Emily Caoili, Alexa Cassidy, Colleen Edwards, Fiona Fitzgerald, Lindsay Guzzetta, Sam Lombardi, Johanna Malone, Caroline Noia, Frankie Porcaro, Deja Richardson, Nikki Scioscia.
Women's Soccer (19)
Tara Bendsak, Allie Boudreau, Samantha Cloidt, Avery Durgan, Julia Ennis, Emily Frodyma, Gabriella Iadanza, Nicole Kingsley, Anna McDuffie, Erin Metzger, Natalie Nista, Katie Ogden, Kieren Ritter, Abigail Seamans, Allison Seidman, Katie Stevenson, Taylor Tous, Lauren Vellecca, Kirsten Villemaire.
Softball (13)
Rebecca Diller, Samantha Gentile, Julia Golino, Kristen Langdon, Kristina Maggiacomo, Frannie Merkel, Alexa Murray, Gabby Rodriguez, Danielle Torres, Kelsy Waite, Madison Walker, Sam Wells, Hanna Whitney.
Women's Tennis (4)
Megan Blake, Cydney Bond, Sarah Hoeffner, Lizzie Paul.
Women's Track and Field (21)
Janyll Barber, Katie Bergé, Kaitlyn Bjelko, Rebecca Block, Kristen Boerke, Andie Carroll, Natalia Castro, Isabel Dashnaw, Avery Durgan, Jillian Magoon, Aislyn McDonough, Madison Myer, Mikayla Osmer, Jasmine Piper, Bliss Rhoads, Jazz Roberts, Mikayla Rossier, Michaela Schaffer, Madeline Taylor, Kristen Thomas, Erin Wilson.
Women's Volleyball (9):
Kaitlyn Bjelko, Abby Bone, Alicia Fisher, Rachel Mennonna, Olga Muka, Michelle Simmons, Lily White, Maddy Zophy, Payton Zophy.
