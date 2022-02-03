Plattsburgh State almnus Willmott hired as associate head track and field coach for college

PLATTSBURGH — Brett Willmott, a 1995 alumnus of SUNY Plattsburgh who has more than 25 years of coaching experience, has been named the associate head track and field coach and the head strength and conditioning coach at Plattsburgh State, as announced by the Department of Intercollegiate Athletics and Recreation.
"We are extremely fortunate to be welcoming Brett back to campus and to our track and field coaching staff," Plattsburgh State Athletic Director Mike Howard said. "He brings a wealth of experience in all the event areas, which will serve our student-athletes incredibly well and will complement Coach Andrew Krug as he transitions to his new role as the head track and field coach. I am equally excited to be adding Brett's expertise as a strength and conditioning coach to our team. His knowledge will be of great benefit to all of our programs as they continue to strive for competitive excellence."
"It is an exciting time to be back at Plattsburgh State with so many advancements being made academically and athletically," Willmott said. "I look forward to working with Mike Howard and staff to bring continued success to the athletic department. Serving the student-athletes well will be a priority as we continue to evolve as a thriving campus!"
Willmott returns to Cardinal Country after leading the cross country and track and field programs at SUNY Potsdam the past four years. He arrived at Potsdam after two years as the head cross country and track and field coach at SUNY Oneonta, where he led the Red Dragons' men's and women's cross country teams to their first-ever appearance at the NCAA Championships. In all, he led 26 NCAA qualifiers and had six All-America performers in two years across both cross country and track and field.
Prior to Oneonta, he worked for nine years as the associate head track and field coach at NCAA Division I University of Vermont. While in Burlington, he saw Catamount student-athletes break 50 school records, win 22 individual conference championships and earn 123 All-America East honors. Willmott also coached the Swedish Junior National Hurdle Champion and had 10 athletes qualify for the NCAA Championships.
Willmott served as head cross country and track and field coach at Plattsburgh State from 2003-07, where he mentored 22 NCAA qualifiers and 41 All-Conference/All-Region student-athletes. From 1999-2003, he worked as the head cross country and track and field coach at SUNY New Paltz, where he coached nine SUNYAC champions. Willmott began his coaching career as an assistant coach at Plattsburgh State from 1996-99.
Since 2000-01 and every year since 2007, Willmott has been a strength and conditioning and push coach for the U.S. Olympic Skeleton Team. This February, he has skeleton athletes with Team USA at the Beijing Winter Olympics.
Willmott, who competed in cross country and track and field as an undergraduate student-athlete at Plattsburgh State, is a member of the Oakfield-Alabama High School Hall of Fame.
