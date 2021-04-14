Plattsburgh splits thrilling DH with Clarkson

PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh State split another doubleheader, this time against non-conference opponent Clarkson University at Cardinal Park, winning the first game 7-6 and dropping the second 5-3.
The Cardinals (4-6, 3-5) stayed third out of five teams in the SUNYAC East region behind Oneonta (5-2, 5-2) and Cortland (9-4, 6-2) after Wednesday’s doubleheader.
Plattsburgh had a strong start in the first game, with four runs scored in the second inning, thanks to a pair of errors and singles. Clarkson responded with two runs the inning right after and was able to take the lead in the sixth inning with the score 5-4.
Sophomore outfielder Kristen Langdon tied the game with a single with two runners on base the same inning. The game went to extra innings, where senior infielder Bella Spadinger hit a walk-off RBI single. For coach Sam Van Dorn, this was the break-out game she’s been waiting for from her senior.
“She’s one of the leaders, so I think that is something that we’ve been waiting for her to produce,” Van Dorn said. “I think she came out on fire today, and we’re super proud. She did a great job.”
The Cardinals’ offense was slow in the second game, where Plattsburgh couldn’t reach home plate until the fifth inning, when the score was tied at two apiece. The game was sent to extra innings, when a double and a single sealed the game for Clarkson in the ninth inning.
The Cardinals resume their conference schedule Saturday at Oneonta to play the top-seeded Red Dragons.
—
GAME 1
PLATTSBURGH STATE 7
CLARKSON 6
Van Dorn said her team has a fight-back mentality, but its offense has been shaky. That was tested in the first game, where Clarkson scored six runs on seven hits to force extra innings after a hot start by the Cardinals.
“I think they were hitting good pitches,” Van Dorn said. “I don’t think our pitches were missing; I just think they were getting the bat on the ball.”
With Spadinger’ s walk-off single in the eighth inning, Plattsburgh sealed the win. Sophomore Julia Golina, who pitched all eight innings for the Cardinals, was awarded the win.
Things could have been much different as Sarah Vaccaro hit a go-ahead solo shot in the eighth inning for the Golden Knights before the Cardinals rallied.
Rebecca Diller drove in Kaitlin Smith on a fielder's choice to tie the game up in extras.
GAME 2
CLARKSON 5
PLATTSBURGH STATE 3
Clarkson kicked off scoring in the first inning after an error that allowed a runner on second base to score. A scoring drought with four hits, all by Clarkson, followed in the next three innings before Clarkson scored a run in the fifth and two by Plattsburgh.
The game went to extra innings, where Clarkson took the lead in the ninth inning after an error. Junior Olivia Zoeller, who pitched four innings, was given the win.
—
GAME 1
Plattsburgh State 7, Clarkson 6 (8 Inn.)
Clarkson 002 003 01 — 6 7 2
PSU 040 001 02 — 7 12 2
McBath and Brink. Golino and Torres. WP – Golino. LP – McBath. 2B – Vaccaro (C) 2. 3B Zoeller (C), Robert (C). HR – Vaccaro (C).
Umpires: HP: Langlois 1B: Mazzotte
Weather: 64 degrees, partly cloudy
Start: 2 p.m.
Venue: Cardinal Park
GAME 2
Clarkson 5, Plattsburgh State 3 (9 Inn.)
Clarkson 100 010 102 — 5 12 1
PSU 000 021 000 — 3 7 4
Page, Zoeller (5) and Brink. Maggiacomo and Diller. WP – Zoeller LP – Maggiacomo. 2B — Twaits (C), Vaccaro (C), Diller (P), Clifford (P).
Umpires: HP: Mazzotte 1B: Langlois
Weather: 63 degrees, cloudy
Start: 4:20 p.m.
Venue: Cardinal Park
