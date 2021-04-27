PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State baseball team is facing an uphill battle to make the SUNYAC Tournament.
The hill became even more steep on Tuesday when the Cardinals (4-10, 3-7) dropped a tough 11-9 decision in the first game to New Paltz before rallying for a 4-3 win in the nightcap for a split in conference play at Chip Cummings Field.
“It makes it that much harder now,” Plattsburgh State coach Kris Doorey said. “We have to take care of New Paltz when we play them again, do well when we play Cortland and Oswego, and hope Oneonta (10-6, 5-5) loses some games.”
In the second game, the Hawks (5-9, 3-9) held a 2-1 lead before adding a run on a two-out wild pitch in the top of the sixth.
But Plattsburgh State rallied for three runs in the bottom of the sixth to take a 4-3 advantage with Erik Matz's booming two-strike, two-run double to left giving the Cardinals the lead.
Andrew Veit than took over for winning pitcher David Ghiloni with one out and one on in the seventh and got a strikeout and infield grounder to shortstop to pick up the save.
“We wanted (starter) Matt Triola to give us three or four innings and he gave us an opportunity to win,” Doorey said. “And David Ghiloni was able to hold them for the most part.”
Zachary Stone led the Cardinals offensively with two hits and two RBI. Steve Messerchmitt, Stephen Bryant, Christian Ott, Aaron Roman and Matz each added a hit.
In the first game, the Cardinals fell behind, 6-0, after three innings before coming back to take a lead.
Plattsburgh State continued to show a lot of grit and heart, but grit and heart have trouble overcoming six hit batters and six errors.
“We battled back and were able to take the lead,” Doorey said. “There was no give up by the team. We could have rolled over.
“But we can't stand prosperity when it stares us in the face. You can't make six errors in a SUNYAC game and expect to win.”
Plattsburgh State scored four in the sixth and two in the seventh to tie it at 6-all. New Paltz regained the lead with two in the eighth before the Cardinals rallied for three in the bottom of the inning to grab a 9-8 edge.
The Hawks, however, took advantage of Plattsburgh State miscues to rally for three runs in the ninth to pull out the victory. In all, only three of New Paltz's 11 runs were earned.
Messerschmitt, Bryant and Veit paced the Cardinals with two hits each, while Cody Peryea, Ott, Conner Gonzalski and Roman contributed one apiece. Roman drove in four runs.
“We didn't get the pitching we needed in the first game,” Doorey said. “We're competitive, but we have to be more competitive when it's zero-zero. We have to do a better job on the mound and on defense.
“We're an extremely young team and we're still making mistakes. But most of these players for us haven't had a full season of college baseball after sitting out last year.”
Plattsburgh State remains at home for a Sunday doubleheader against Cortland.
—
Game 1
New Paltz 11, Plattsburgh State 9
New Paltz 213 000 023 — 11 10 2
Plattsburgh State 000 004 230 — 9 10 2
Moeller, Zangara (5), Ramsey (6), Gaertner (8), Trink (9) and J. Harvey. Gregory, Blazak (3), Triola (9), Ghiloni (9) and Hutton. WP- Gaertner. LP- Blazak. Sv- Trink. 2B- Geraghty (NP), Roman (PSU).
—
Game 2
Plattsburgh State 4, New Paltz 3
New Paltz 002 001 0 — 3 6 0
Plattsburgh State 100 003 x — 4 7 1
Amoroso and J. Harvey. Triola, Ghiloni (4), Veit (7) and Hutton. WP- Ghiloni. LP- Amoroso, Sv- Veit. 2B- Bryant (PSU), Roman (PSU), Matz (PSU). HR- Laurelli (NP).
