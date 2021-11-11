PLATTSBURGH — It wasn’t the start they were looking for, but the Plattsburgh State women ended with the 4-1 win, bolstered by a two-goal, one-assist night for freshman defender Mattie Norton.
After going down to Norwich University (2-1-0) early in the first, with Ally Lague scoring 1:37 in, the Cardinals (2-0-0) had an explosive second period to get themselves back in the game.
“They were pretty aggressive in their d-zone and we weren’t using our points, so they were able to trap us in the corners,” Plattsburgh coach Kevin Houle said. “They took the game to us early on, and we were able to hang in there and weather the storm a little bit, and finally get that first goal.”
That storm included three first-period penalties, on which senior goalie Ashley Davis made some key stops on passing plays to keep the Cardinals in it.
“When she’s in net, we don’t worry; she’s gonna make the saves she has to make,” Houle said. “She stood tall and really gave us a chance to hang in there and get started."
Just 1:38 into the second, Sara Krauseneck went off the ice on a hooking call, but the numbers were evened up shortly after when Kenady Nevicosi was called for body checking 1:15 later.
It was the shortened power play that came after Krauseneck’s penalty expired that ended up being the spark, with Norton earning her first goal of the night and the first of her career after her shot from the point deflected off a Norwich defender and in.
Six minutes later, Nicole Unsworth took what looked like a nothing play and turned it into a goal, picking up the puck at center ice and skating up the right side of the Norwich zone before cutting to the middle and putting a backhand through the Cadet defense.
“I’ve had that happen to me too many times in practice, so as soon as I saw her hit the top of the circle with the puck alone, I said, ‘Oh that one’s going,’” Davis said. ‘It was nice to not see it on me for once.”
Annie Katonka put Plattsburgh up 3-1 with her fourth goal of the year six minutes later to cap a dominant second period, a response that Davis was glad to see out of this Cardinals squad.
“We have some strong returners, but we also have a lot of new faces out there, so it’s a big adjustment,” Davis said. “It’s huge to see a response like that because you’re not always going to be on top.”
Norton capped off her three-point night in the third period, scoring what would be the final goal of the game.
The power-play marker completed a night that she said would likely end up being in her top five hockey memories, adding, “Number one right now, but top five for sure.”
NEXT UP
Coming off of being named Northeast Women’s Hockey League goalie of the week, Davis stopped 20 of the 21 shots volleyed at her.
The Plattsburgh penalty kill could not have had a better night, killing off all seven penalties against.
The Cardinals will hope for those trends to continue as they venture back into NEWHL play this weekend when the Plattsburgh squad will hit the road for Buffalo on Friday and Oswego on Saturday.
When asked what the focus would be going into Buffalo on Friday, Houle kept things simple.
“I think we just have to come out and start better,” Houle said.
Plattsburgh State 4, Norwich University 1
NOR 1 0 0 — 1
PSU 0 3 1 — 4
First period- 1, NOR, Lague (Nevicosi, Tefft), 1:37.
Second period- 2, PSU, Norton ppg (McArdle, Krauseneck), 4:50. 3, PSU, Unsworth (Killeen), 10:34. 4, PSU, Katonka (Boric, Norton).
Third period- 5, PSU, Norton (Boric, McArdle), 11:08.
Goaltenders (shots/saves)- Davis, PSU, 21-20. Berg, NOR, 41-37
