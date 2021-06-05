Plattsburgh rally falls just short against Potsdam

POTSDAM — The Potsdam Sandstoners nipped the Plattsburgh Hornets girls lacrosse team Saturday, 7-6, in a Section VII-X game.
Plattsburgh (3-9) rallied from a 3-0 halftime deficit to tie the game twice, at 5-5 and 6-6.
The last tie was broken by a Potsdam goal with 2:35 to go.
“I’m super proud of our team’s effort today. We’ve come so far,” Hornets coach Shannon Brown said. “We continue to improve. I’m so proud of our girls.”
Robin Trombly scored four times for the Hornets. Natalie Kay and Jillian Kain added goals. Kiara Maggy (2), Celine Juneau, Cheyenne Knelly and Trombly added assists.
Potsdam (8-4) goals were scored by Sophie Compeau (2), Kennedy Emerson, Elly Gamble, Keegan McGaheran, Hannah Hughes and Cowan.
Both goalies were stand out in net. Sophia Brown had 20 saves for the Hornets. Katelyn Davis stopped 15 shots for Potsdam.
The Hornets are home Tuesday vs. Saranac Lake Placid and on Thursday vs. Heuvelton. Both games will be played on the Plattsburgh State turf field.
—
Potsdam 7, Plattsburgh High 6
POT 3 4 — 7
PHS 0 6 — 6
Saves- Davis, POT, 15. Brown, PHS, 20.
