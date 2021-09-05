Plattsburgh rally falls just short against Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG — The Ogdensburg Free Academy football coaches expected “scrimmage type” mistakes on Saturday as the Blue Devils hosted Plattsburgh High School on what is termed Week 0 on the state football calendar where teams have option of scrimmaging or playing a game.
The Blue Devils and Hornets elected to play, and the Blue Devils used some big plays on offense and defense in the fourth quarter to secure a 14-13 non-conference victory in a late summer heat at Coach Ron Johnson Field.
A victory which OFA coach Matt Tessmer felt would offer a wealth of information for the Devils heading into its Week 1 matchup against Potsdam next week.
“This is going to be a great tape for us," Tessmer said. "We had a lot of scrimmage-type mistakes that just came on the game stage. We definitely have to clean up those mistakes, and we can’t turn the ball over like we did today.
“But the thing that I liked about today was the way players bounced back. If they made a mistake, they put the play behind them and came back and made a big play. Drew Piercey had a huge play stopping the two-point conversion play after he made a mistake in coverage when they scored their second touchdown.”
Piercey dropped quarterback Ben Bordeau on the conversion play, which followed a 14-yard fourth down touchdown pass from backup quarterback Landon Coon to Bostyn Duquette to cut the difference to 14-13 with 4:23 remaining in the game. The touchdown was set up by a 68-yard passing connection between Duquette and Bordeau.
Trailing 7-6 a the half, the Devils took their first lead of the game, 14-7, sparked by the tough inside and outside running of Drew Costello. Costello, who gained 58 of 69 yards in the second half, scored on an 11-yard cutback run and then made a diving catch of a two-point conversion pass from Tristan Lovely with 8 minutes to play. The Devils’ scoring drive was sustained on a seven-yard halfback option pass from Adam Calton to Justice McIntyre.
The Blue Devils came out of the first half trailing 7-6 and frustrated by a lost fumble and two failed fourth-down passes inside the 20-yard line.
The Hornets took a 7-0 lead with 3:04 remaining when Trenton Griffiths capped a ball control drive with an 11-yard run, and Owen Mullin booted the extra point. The Devils answered with a 75-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Justice McIntyre who also caught six passes for 78 yards, which included catches of 30 and 20 yards.
The Devils defense made a series of swarming stops in the second half to deny the Hornets who forged a 182-96 rushing advantage and a 110-79 edge through the air.
“Everyone loves wins, and this was a nice win," Tessmer said. "Both teams played very hard, and it was nice for the guys because we were asking a lot of a young team to play their first varsity win without a scrimmage. We have a lot of JV players seeing their first varsity action, and we came on in the second half. And it was tough playing in the heat.
“These are tough days when you don’t know what is going to happen from one day to the next. We are just going to keep working to get better every day.”
Ogdensburg Free Academy 14, Plattsburgh High 13
PHS 0 7 0 6 — 13
OFA 0 7 0 7 — 14
Second Quarter
PHS- Griffiths 11 run (Mullin kick).
OFA- McIntyre 75 kickoff return (pass failed).
Fourth Quarter
OFA- Costello 11 run (Costello pass from Lovely).
PHS- Duquette 14 pass from Coon (run failed).
Individual statistics
Rushing
PHS- Bordeau 7-26; Griffiths 9-60, TD; Golden 9-28; McGinnis 7-65; Phillips 1-4. Totals: 33-183, TD.
OFA- Calton 5-8; Loffler 3-3; Costello 14-69, TD; Lovely 7-18. Totals: 29-98, TD.
Passing
PHS- Bordeau 8-17-0-96; Coon 1-1-0-14, TD. Totals: 9-18-0-110, TD.
OFA- Lovely 5-13-0-72; Adam Calton 1-2-0-7. Totals: 6-15-0-79.
Receiving
PHS- Phillips 4-17; Golden 3-18; Duquette 2-82, TD.
OFA- McIntyre 6-78.
