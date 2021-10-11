Plattsburgh QB Bordeau recovering after surgery to repair broken femur

PLATTSBURGH — Ben Bordeau's football season came to an unfortunate end all too soon on Saturday in Saranac.
The Plattsburgh High senior quarterback suffered a broken femur at the end of a 36-yard touchdown run and needed surgery to repair the injury.
The procedure required a titanium rod to be inserted into his femur and attached with nails and screws to allow for proper healing.
Now, Bordeau starts his recovery.
"The big problem now seems to be the realization that he is not able to finish the season on the field with his teammates," said Mike Bordeau, Ben's father and head coach at Plattsburgh.
There was a lot to unpack for the entire family.
When the injury happened, the primary cause for concern was making sure the youngster would be OK.
As Ben stayed down on the ground by the right pylon of the end zone following his injury, coaches and medical personnel, including Mike, attended to him.
Ben quickly realized what had happened, and Mike realized shortly after when he approached his son and immediately knew what was wrong.
"It was a tough weekend," said Mike, speaking on behalf of his son. "There is a lot to unpack. Overall the support from throughout the community has been incredible."
The Bordeau family thanked the staff at Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital for all its efforts and compassion before and after Ben's surgery.
He arrived at the hospital Saturday afternoon, had his surgery early Sunday morning and was discharged in the evening.
"We now have to look at the next few weeks as a huge challenge as a family to keep his spirits up and to keep track of his academics," Mike said.
The realities of the situation will set in over time, but one instant reality hit hard when Plattsburgh High prom photos started to pop up on social media on Sunday.
Instead of being with his friends, Ben was recovering from his surgery.
"It was tough to watch how much it hurt him," Mike said. "As a parent, you can’t be more happy than your least happy kid."
There was instant disappointment from Ben when he knew he was going to miss his prom, but following his hospital discharge at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, his big brother Dominick stepped up.
Dominick helped Ben get into his tuxedo and make a brief appearance at his prom by about 10 o'clock.
"I am happy that he was able to be there for some of the night and that he was home and asleep before midnight," Mike said.
Now as hard as it may be, Mike will have to care for his son and also care for his football team.
The Hornets feature a 3-1 record in the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference and will look to build upon a 28-0 win against the Chiefs when they welcome Saranac Lake to Plattsburgh at 2 p.m. this Saturday.
"It’s not just the kids on the team that want to go out and play their best for Ben, but we have to try to coach our best, too," Mike said.
"We have to regain our focus and put together a good week of practice regardless of the circumstances — even though the circumstances are not good."
Email Joey LaFranca:
Twitter: @JoeyLaFranca
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.