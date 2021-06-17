Plattsburgh, Peru win in Class B; Ticonderoga, Saranac Lake victorious in Class C

PLATTSBURGH – Liam Perkins and Warren Miller shined on the mound for Plattsburgh High in the Section VII Class B baseball semifinals Thursday, denying Northeastern Clinton a single walk for the entire game
After a quick two from the Cougars at the top of the first, the Hornets quickly bounced back with three of their own in the bottom and went on to capture a 7-5 victory.
“After giving up two runs in the top of the first, I was proud of the way that our team battled back in the bottom and regained the lead,” Plattsburgh coach Patrick Shaughnessy said.
Brayden Trombley and Miller each had two hits for the Hornets. Shaughnessy said they both came out with big hits in timely spots.
“We got contributions from batters 1-9 today, which is always great to have,” he said.
For Northeastern Clinton, Hunter LaValley had two hits, and Ethan Garrand, Noah Gonyo and Sam Bulson each had a double.
–
Plattsburgh 7, NCCS 5
NCCS 200 030 0 – 5 7 3
Plattsburgh 301 300 X – 7 8 2
Garrand, LaValley (4) and Gonyo. Perkins, Miller (5) and Lacey. WP- Perkins. LP- Garrand. 2B- Garrand (NCCS), S. Bulson (NCCS), Gonyo (NCCS).
PERU 9
BEEKMANTOWN 7
PERU – Peru’s Zach O’Connell was the spark for the offense, with two singles and three stolen bases.
Nighthawks coach Brian Marino said this was a “typical Beekmantown-Peru playoff game,” with neither team ever able to get a comfortable lead because each team was fighting hard to the final out.
Wyatt Premore had a double, and also had the pitching win, with three strikeouts.
“Wyatt Premore did a great job on the mound pitching to contact and getting out of some trouble a couple of times, including the first inning after loading the bases with two outs,” Marino said.
With the Eagles taking a 5-3 lead after three innings, with the help of some Peru errors, the Nighthawks were able to break through in the fifth with six runs on three hits.
Connor Graves and Dillon Haudberg were highlighted by Marino for getting the key singles to plate three runs.
For Beekmantown, Ian McCasland had two singles, and Nate Parliament had a double. Anthony Marion also had a solid game on the mound, with seven strikeouts in the first four innings.
–
Peru 9, Beekmantown 7
Beekmantown 005 000 2 – 7 6 2
Peru 201 060 X – 9 9 7
Marion, Parliament (5), and Tetreault. Premore and Duprey. WP- Premore. LP- Marion. 2B- Parliament (BCS), Premore (PCS).
TICONDEROGA 8
LAKE PLACID 7
TICONDEROGA – In an exciting back-and-forth game, Ticonderoga came out with the win over Lake Placid in the Section VII Class C semifinals.
Owen Stonitsch had a well-rounded game, with two hits, including a ground-rule double with a two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth.
“After getting up quickly with two in the bottom of the first, Lake Placid tied it in the top of the third,” Sentinels coach Dan Dorsett said.
Ticonderoga then scored four over the next two innings, taking a four-run lead, but again losing it in the fifth when the Blue Bombers scored four.
“After Foster Wood hit an RBI double in the top of the seventh with no outs, Connor Yaw came in and got the eventual save, getting a strikeout with the bases loaded to win it,” Dorsett said.
Dorsett also recognized Nate Trudeau and Nathan LaCourse for having great games as well.
For Lake Placid, Matt Brandes had three hits with two doubles, and Foster Wood notched two hits with one double. PJ Colby also secured two hits for the Blue Bombers.
“Matt Brandes was excellent all day on offense and on defense. He made some great plays,” Dorsett said.
–
Ticonderoga 8, Lake Placid 7
Lake Placid 002 040 1 – 7 8 2
Ticonderoga 201 302 X – 8 9 2
Jordon, Brandes (6) and Ledwith. Trudeau, Tucker (5), Trudeau (5), Yaw (7) and Stonitsch. WP- Trudeau. LP- Brandes. SV- Yaw. 2B- Brandes 2 (LP), Wood (LP), Stonitsch (TCS), Trudeau (TCS). HR- Trudeau (TCS).
SARANAC LAKE 23
NAC 3
SARANAC LAKE – Saranac Lake topped Northern Adirondack 23-3 in the Section VII Class C semifinals.
The Red Storm will play Ticonderoga in the finals at 11 a.m. on Saturday at home.
Further results were unable to be provided to the Press Republican.
