Plattsburgh, Peru take CVAC track and field wins

PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh High track and field team took both sides of a meet against Moriah/Boquet Valley, Thursday.
The Hornet girls took a closer contest, beating M/BV, 68-43, while the Plattsburgh boys took the meet decisively, winning 80-33.
GIRLS
Siri Sorenson swept the throwing events for the Hornets, winning the shot put with a 25-foot, one-and-a-half inch toss and taking the discus with a 75-foot throw.
Gianna Coryea and Gabrielle Laundry each also won two events for Plattsburgh, with Coryea taking the 1500- and 3000-meter events and Laundry taking the long and triple jumps.
Sophia McKiernan led the way for Moriah/Boquet Valley in the loss, winning the 100- and 400-meter hurdle events.
BOYS
Owen Mulligan had a big night for Hornet boys, winning the 100- and 200-meter individual events while also running on the winning relay groups in the 400- and 1600-meter relays.
Ethan Mullholland took the long and triple jumps for Plattsburgh, while Will Satheeskumar dominated the long distance events, winning both the 1600- and 3200-meters.
Branson Fitzwater also put in a strong night for the Hornets, taking first in the 400-meter hurdles and running in the victorious 3200-meter relay team.
Ethan Madill, Harley Chavez and Cole Simmer each won an event for Moriah/Boquet Valley in the loss, taking the discus, 800-meters and 400-meters, respectively.
—
Girls
Plattsburgh 68, Moriah/Boquet Valley 43
Individual Events
3200 relay- Not contested.
100 hurdles- 1, McKiernan, MBV.
100- 1, LaDue, PHS, 13.5.
1500- 1, Coryea, PHS, 5:31.7.
400 relay- 1, PHS (Keliihananui, Sorenson, Clermont, Baker), 60.1.
400- 1, Baumann, MBV, 68.9.
400 hurdles- 1, McKiernan, MBV, 1:21.3.
800- 1, Callahan, MBV, 2:57.6.
200- 1, Riemersma, MBV, 29.2.
3000- 1, Coryea, PHS, 11:46.5.
1600 relay- 1, MBV.
High jump- Not contested.
Long jump- 1, Laundry, PHS, 15-7.
Triple jump- 1, Laundry, PHS, 31-7.5.
Shot put- 1, Sorensen, PHS, 25-1.5.
Discus- 1, Sorenson, PHS, 75.
—
Boys
Plattsburgh High 80, Moriah/Boquet Valley 33
Individual Events
3200 relay- 1, PHS (Lambert, Duttine, Castle-Hackett, Sellars), 10:44.3.
110 hurdles- Not contested.
100- 1, Mulligan, PHS, 11.7.
1600- 1, Satheeskumar, PHS, 5:30.1.
400 relay- 1, PHS (Jackson, Bleau, Mulligan, Meyer), 55.1.
400- 1, Simmer, MBV, 58.9.
400 hurdles- 1, Fitzwater, PHS, 68.9.
800- 1, Chavez, MBV, 2:31.3.
200- 1, Mulligan, PHS, 24.9.
3200- 1, Satheeskumar, PHS, 12:16.2.
1600 relay- 1, PHS (Wells, Meyer, Anderson, Mulligan), 4:06.4.
High jump- Not contested.
Long jump- 1, Mullholland, PHS, 19-1.
Triple jump- 1, Mullholland, PHS, 34-3.5.
Shot put- 1, Eban, PHS, 34-1.5.
Discus- 1, E. Madil, MBV, 88-5.5.
PERU 86, AUSABLE VALLEY 34
PERU 114, AUSABLE VALLEY 17
CLINTONVILLE — The Nighthawk boys put forth a strong effort against the Patriots while the Peru girls dominated AuSable Valley.
BOYS
Jeremy Recore paced the Nighthawk boys, winning the 800- and 1600-meter events and running in the victorious 1600- and 3200-meter relay squads.
Ryan Squire joined Recore in those relay teams, while also winning the 400- and 3200-meter individual events.
Harrison Matthews also put forth a strong night for Peru, winning the 110- and 400-meter hurdle events and running in the first-place 1600-meter relay group.
Thomas Sucharzewski and Caspian Lefevre grabbed AuSable’s two first place finishes in the meet, winning the long jump and discus, respectively.
GIRLS
As she often does, Lilly Swyers put in a big night for the Nighthawk girls, winning the 100-meter hurdles and triple jump, as well as running in the victorious 400-meter relay group.
Breen also captured three events for Peru, winning the 400-hurdles and high jump and running in the first-place 1600-meter relay group.
Brenna LaHart took first place in two events for the Nighthawks, winning the 400- and 3000-meter events.
Emma Pelkey earned the Patriot girls’ lone event win on the night, taking first in the 100-meter event
Editor's Note: Breen's name was not included in the roster submitted to the Press-Republican.
—
Boys
Peru 86, AuSable Valley 34
Individual Events
3200 relay- 1, PCS (Squire, Eagle, Fuller, Recore), 10:40.9.
110 hurdles- 1, Matthews, PCS, 19.2.
100- 1, Schlitt, PCS, 12.2.
1600- 1, Recore, PCS, 5:05.
400 relay- 1, PCS (Crawford, Reynolds, Carpenter, Schlitt), 52.9.
400- 1, Squire, PCS, 57.8.
400 hurdles- 1, Matthews, PCS, 1:10.3.
800- 1, Recore, PCS, 2:25.2.
200- 1, Schlitt, PCS, 24.8.
3200- 1, Squire, PCS, 13:03.3.
1600 relay- 1, PCS (Matthews, Fuller, Recore, Squire), 4:12.8.
High jump- N/A.
Long jump- 1, Sucharzewski, AVCS, 15-5.5.
Triple jump- 1, Landu, PCS, 34-10.25.
Shot put- 1, El. Supley, PCS, 31-11.5.
Discus- 1, Lefevre, AVCS, 96-9.
—
Girls
Peru 114, AuSable Valley 17
Individual Events
3200 relay- 1, PCS (E. Garrow, Davey, Phillips, M. Garrow), 11:35.8.
100 hurdles- 1, Swyers, PCS, 18.9.
100- 1, Pelkey, AVCS, 13.9.
1500- 1, R. Chamberlain, PCS, 6:11.
400 relay- 1, PCS (Phillips, Garrow, Davey, Swyers), 57.8.
400- 1, LaHart, PCS, 1:11.7.
400 hurdles- 1, Breen, PCS, 1:18.2.
800- 1, Garrow, PCS, 2:43.2.
200- 1, Arnold, PCS, 30.2.
3000- 1, LaHart, PCS, 13:58.
1600 relay- 1, PCS (Breen, Garrow, Berry, Garrow), 4:45.1.
High jump- 1, Breen, PCS, 4-2.
Long jump- 1, Garrow, PCS, 14-7.
Triple jump- 1, Swyers, PCS, 31-0.
Shot put- 1, Whitehurst, PCS, 26-1.5.
Discus- 1, Ashline, PCS, 80-2.5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.