Plattsburgh, Peru, Beekmantown, AuSable grab volleyball wins

CHAMPLAIN — Plattsburgh came out of a road matchup at Northeastern Clinton with a decisive 3-1 victory in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference volleyball, Thursday.
The Hornet squad was led by Lily Snide, whose 20 points, eight aces, one kill, 13 assists and seven digs, packed a punch.
Kristine Cantwell also finished with a strong night for Plattsburgh, tallying 13 points, seven aces, nine kills and one dig.
Brianna Aubrey’s ace, seven assists and two digs helped keep the defeated Cougar team in the match.
—
Plattsburgh 3, Northeastern Clinton 1
25-18, 25-8, 11-25, 25-16
PHS- Snide, 20 points, 8 aces, 1 kill, 13 assists, 7 digs. Fitzwater, 7 points, 3 aces, 3 kills, 1 assist, 3 digs. Cantwell, 13 points, 7 aces, 9 kills, 1 dig. Crahan, 1 point, 1 ace, 3 kills, 1 assist, 8 digs. Nowosielski, 2 points, 1 ace, 1 kill, 6 digs. Saliba, 1 point, 1 dig. DeTulleo, 6 points, 4 aces, 1 assist, 4 digs. Young, 3 kills. Barnett, 1 dig. Battinelli, 3 kills, 1 dig, 1 block. Walker, 1 kill, 2 assists, 4 digs.
NCCS- Aubrey, 1 Ace, 7 Assists, 2 Digs. Pennington, 1 Ace, 4 Digs. Dapo, 2 Assists. Goodrow, 1 Kill. Oliver, 3 Aces, 3 Digs. Letourneau, 2 Aces, 2 Kills, 1 Dig. Sample, 1 Ace, 3 Kills, 3 Digs. Basmajian, 2 Kills, 1 Block, 3 Digs. Dumas, 2 Aces, 1 Kill, 3 Digs.
PERU 3
LAKE PLACID 0
PERU — The Nighthawks soared to a straight sets victory at home, Thursday.
Rachel Madore and Mallory Martin both had big nights for Peru, with Madore registering three points, an ace, three kills, 21 assists and six digs while Martin tallied 14 points, seven aces, 10 kills, a block and nine digs.
Nadia Phillip paced the Blue Bomber squad in the loss, recording nine points, three aces, four kills, six digs and a block for the Lake Placid squad.
—
Peru 3, Lake Placid 0
25-22, 25-15, 25-15
LPCS- Smith, 1 kill, 2 digs, 1 assist. Hayes, 4 points, 1 kill, 3 digs, 7 assists. Megliore, 5 digs. Phillip, 9 points, 3 aces, 4 kills, 6 digs, 1 block. Lawrence, 1 point, 2 kills, 4 digs. Gibson, 2 points, 1 ace, 1 assist. Gavin, 5 points, 4 aces, 2 digs. Crawford, 3 points, 2 aces, 5 kills, 2 digs, 2 blocks, 1 assist.
PCS- Madore, 3 points, 1 ace, 3 kills, 21 assists, 6 digs. Martin, 14 points, 7 aces, 10 kills, 1 block, 9 digs. Clary, 5 points, 2 aces. LaValley, 5 kills, 1 assist, 3 digs. Finn, 5 points, 4 aces, 4 kills, 1 assist, 5 digs. Robinson, 3 kills, 3 blocks. G. Cunningham, 4 points, 1 ace, 5 digs. E. Cunningham, 3 points, 3 aces. Lozier, 10 points, 3 aces, 1 kill. Schadeck-Montali, 2 points, 1 ace.
BEEKMANTOWN 3
SARANAC LAKE 1
BEEKMANTOWN — Ella Repas led the way with 14 points, five aces, two kills, four blocks and two digs as the Eagles recorded a 16-25, 25-20, 25-21, 25-20 win.
Lauren Cross had a big match at the net with nine kills, and Callie Willette came on strong with her serves, earning 10 points from the line.
Sophia Wypyski added 20 digs and Dillon Bronson 16 assists for Beekmantown.
Anica Null paced the Red Storm with 10 points and 12 kills, while Tailor Whitson totaled 10 digs and 10 kills, Mia Sanford nine kills and Azra Michael, 23 assists.
“Saranac Lake played hard and had many impressive hits from the middle and outside,” Beekmantown coach Emily Anderson said. “This game was a great way to end our regular-season play.”
—
Beekmantown 3, Saranac Lake 1
16-25, 25-20, 25-21, 25-20
SLCS- LaPierre, 2 digs. Montroy, 1 kill, 1 block, Sanford, 5 points, 3 digs, 1 assist, 9 kills, 1 block. Small, 1 kick, 1 block. Whitson, 7 points, 2 aces, 10 digs, 10 kills. Lereet, 1 dig. Hewitt, 7 points, 1 ace, 5 digs, 1 assist. Null, 10 points, 3 aces, 3 digs, 12 kills. Michael, 7 points, 1 ace, 2 digs, 23 assists, 1 kill. White, 6 points, 1 ace, 2 digs.
BCS- Wypyski, 1 kill, 20 digs. Franklin, 1 dig. Bronson, 5 points, 3 kills, 3 digs, 16 assists. Cross, 2 points, 9 kills, 9 digs, 1 assist. Repas, 14 points, 5 aces, 2 kills, 4 blocks, 2 digs. Daniels, 7 points, 5 aces, 2 kills, 1 block, 7 digs. Hagadorn, 3 kills, 2 blocks. Willette, 10 points, 4 aces, 6 digs. Parker, 1 kill, 1 set. Dominy, 6 points.
AUSABLE VALLEY 3
SARANAC 2
SARANAC — The Patriots won the first two games, but had to go to a fifth before defeating the Chiefs, 25-20, 27-25, 16-25, 17-25, 25-20.
AuSable Valley didn't provide any stats on the match.
For Saranac, Margie Raftree had 17 points and 16 digs, Lexus Rabideau 16 points, six kills and 12 digs, Paige Bassett 10 points, seven kills and 10 digs, Hailey Schiraldi 11 points and 13 digs, and Zoe Vaughn, 16 assists.
—
AuSable Valley 3, Saranac 2
25-20, 27-25, 16-25, 17-25, 25-20
AVCS- no stats reported.
SCS- Blair, 4 points, 2 aces, 5 digs. Bassett, 10 points, 2 aces, 7 kills, 10 digs. Schiraldi, 11 points, 4 aces, 2 kills, 2 assists, 13 digs. Rabideau, 16 points, 4 aces, 6 kills, 1 assist, 12 digs. Vaughn, 3 points, 1 ace, 3 kills, 16 assists, 7 digs. Raftree, 17 points, 3 aces, 1 assist, 16 digs.
