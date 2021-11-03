PLATTSBURGH — If there was ever an opportunity to have a redo after a poor performance, Plattsburgh State would want one.
But a chance like that does not exist in the game of soccer, and the Cardinals will have to live with a tough ending to their short-lived SUNYAC playoff run.
Jaden Galluzzo scored twice for Cortland (10-4-3), and Isabella Auth added a goal to lead the third-seeded Red Dragons to a 3-0 upset over No. 2 Plattsburgh (12-4-2) in a SUNYAC women's soccer semifinal on Wednesday.
The Cardinals were behind 3-0 at halftime, which was the largest deficit they faced after a half all season.
The outcome was certainly not what Plattsburgh wanted after securing a first-round bye in the SUNYAC tournament and winning six of its last seven games.
"They were so disappointed in themselves at halftime and throughout the game, which shows the type of character they have and the team that they are," Cardinals coach Tania Armellino said.
"It's one of those things where they wanted to fight and wanted to win, and they were frustrated because they knew they let it get away."
Not much time expired off the clock before Plattsburgh found itself behind a goal.
Defensive miscommunications led to the two goals from Galluzzo at the 2:52 and 15:47 marks of the first half.
What had been a solid Cardinal defense anchored by Julia Ennis in goal sputtered early on and took the wind out of Plattsburgh's sails.
"What was the worst was giving away a couple of goals at the start," Armellino said. "Those were on us. We were down 2-0 after those goals and playing scared and playing nervous.
"Going down by three, though, that's a tough pill to swallow. We just did not have it today as a group."
Auth scored Cortland's third and final goal on a perfectly placed strike that the Plattsburgh defense could do nothing about.
The Cardinals faced a 3-0 deficit with 35:51 elapsed in the first half and never could break through.
The Red Dragons packed it in for the second half, which allowed Plattsburgh to possess in the offensive third, but the Cardinals had a tough time generating scoring chances close to net.
"They did the right thing," Armellino said. "I would do the same thing Cortland did in that situation. It becomes difficult to convert. I still think we could have put some away, but the frustration and disappointment got the best of us."
Lexi Ramonetti turned away 11 shots to secure the shutout for Cortland.
Ennis totaled six stops in the Plattsburgh nets.
The Cardinals finished with a 22-13 shot advantage, but the goals never came.
After falling behind 1-0 early, Plattsburgh's Kirsten Villemaire, who finished with a team-high 11 shots and six on goal, hit the post with 41:35 remaining in the first half, and Emily Frodyma gathered the rebound and hit the post again.
Later in the half, Ramonetti turned away a tough-angle shot from Villemaire that Nora Fitzgerald gained control of for the Cardinals and put on net, but the Red Dragon keeper stood tall.
"I thought we were going to tie it right away," Armellino said. "Even though we did not score, I felt good about things at that point because we were putting the pressure on. I felt it was coming, but then we were down 2-0 just like that, and things got even harder at 3-0.
"In the second half, we had not been down by that amount all year. Once they got the third, it was really tough."
The Cardinals will now have to hope their season was good enough to receive an at-large bid to the NCAA Division III Tournament.
Plattsburgh will find out its fate on Monday when the NCAA selections are made.
—
Cortland 3, Plattsburgh State 0
COR 3 0 — 3
PSU 0 0 — 0
First half- 1, COR, Galluzzo (O'Shea), 2:52. 2, COR, Galluzzo (Rodrigues), 15:47. 3, COR, Auth (Galluzzo), 35:51.
Shots- Plattsburgh State, 22-13.
Saves- Ramonetti, COR, 11. Ennis, PSU, 6.
Email Joey LaFranca:
Twitter: @JoeyLaFranca
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.