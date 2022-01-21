Plattsburgh, NCCS bowlers split tilt; Beekmantown beats AuSable

PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh and Northeastern Clinton’s bowlers split a Champlain Valley Athletic Conference matchup, Friday.

Ethan Parent’s 609 series led the Hornet boys to a 4-0 win over the Cougars.

Evan Rundall continued his strong season with Plattsburgh, recording a 597 series.

Jake McGoldrick recorded a 537 series, a team high for Northeastern Clinton.

On the girls’ side, Keira MacKinnon paced the Cougars with a 454 series in a 4-0 win. Skyler Agoney and Sabrina Robare recorded 367 and 363 series in the NCCS win.

Madison Briggs’ 381 was good for team high on the Plattsburgh squad in the loss.

Boys

Plattsburgh 4, Northeastern Clinton 0

PHS- Parent 205-203-609, Rundall 227-189-597, Mintz 160-147-420, Bernier 153-128-389 Donaldson 140-118-362.

NCCS- Mcgoldrick 165-214-537, Frostick 128-128-370 Schad 112-110-307, Agony 251, Supernant 231.

Girls

Northeastern Clinton 4, Plattsburgh 0

NCCS- MacKinnon 164-169-454, Sk. Agony 146-129-367 Robare 141-136-363, Si. Agony 110-114-320, Shakley 234.

PHS- Briggs 125-151-381, McCormick 119-110-363, Ashline 105-103-296.

 

BEEKMANTOWN 3, AUSABLE VALLEY 1

BEEKMANTOWN 4, AUSABLE VALLEY 0

CLINTONVILLE — Jordan Deyo and Paige Hilborne led the Eagles to wins against the Patriots.

For the boys, Deyo totalled a massive 720-point series, including a 289 high game, to pace Beekmantown in its 3-1 win.

Luke Trombley bowled a 635 series to lead AuSable Valley in the Patriots’ loss.

For the girls, Paige Hilborne’s 557 series led the Eagles to a 4-0 win, with Alexa Sampica just behind her with a 542 series.

A 516 series from Breanna Lacy topped the AuSable squad in the loss.

Boys

Beekmantown 3, AuSable Valley 1

AVCS- Trombley 213-222-200-635, Laduke 222-210-171-603, Devlin 236, Benware 223.

BCS- Deyo 289-243-188-720, Deso 194, Dragoon 190.

Girls

Beekmantown 4, AuSable Valley 0

AVCS- Lacy 202-516, Quinn 135, Perky 128.

BCS- Hillborne 195-190-557, Sampica 183-183-542, Cragle 239-525, Cook 169.

 

