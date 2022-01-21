Plattsburgh, NCCS bowlers split tilt; Beekmantown beats AuSable

PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh and Northeastern Clinton’s bowlers split a Champlain Valley Athletic Conference matchup, Friday.
Ethan Parent’s 609 series led the Hornet boys to a 4-0 win over the Cougars.
Evan Rundall continued his strong season with Plattsburgh, recording a 597 series.
Jake McGoldrick recorded a 537 series, a team high for Northeastern Clinton.
On the girls’ side, Keira MacKinnon paced the Cougars with a 454 series in a 4-0 win. Skyler Agoney and Sabrina Robare recorded 367 and 363 series in the NCCS win.
Madison Briggs’ 381 was good for team high on the Plattsburgh squad in the loss.
—
Boys
Plattsburgh 4, Northeastern Clinton 0
PHS- Parent 205-203-609, Rundall 227-189-597, Mintz 160-147-420, Bernier 153-128-389 Donaldson 140-118-362.
NCCS- Mcgoldrick 165-214-537, Frostick 128-128-370 Schad 112-110-307, Agony 251, Supernant 231.
—
Girls
Northeastern Clinton 4, Plattsburgh 0
NCCS- MacKinnon 164-169-454, Sk. Agony 146-129-367 Robare 141-136-363, Si. Agony 110-114-320, Shakley 234.
PHS- Briggs 125-151-381, McCormick 119-110-363, Ashline 105-103-296.
BEEKMANTOWN 3, AUSABLE VALLEY 1
BEEKMANTOWN 4, AUSABLE VALLEY 0
CLINTONVILLE — Jordan Deyo and Paige Hilborne led the Eagles to wins against the Patriots.
For the boys, Deyo totalled a massive 720-point series, including a 289 high game, to pace Beekmantown in its 3-1 win.
Luke Trombley bowled a 635 series to lead AuSable Valley in the Patriots’ loss.
For the girls, Paige Hilborne’s 557 series led the Eagles to a 4-0 win, with Alexa Sampica just behind her with a 542 series.
A 516 series from Breanna Lacy topped the AuSable squad in the loss.
—
Boys
Beekmantown 3, AuSable Valley 1
AVCS- Trombley 213-222-200-635, Laduke 222-210-171-603, Devlin 236, Benware 223.
BCS- Deyo 289-243-188-720, Deso 194, Dragoon 190.
—
Girls
Beekmantown 4, AuSable Valley 0
AVCS- Lacy 202-516, Quinn 135, Perky 128.
BCS- Hillborne 195-190-557, Sampica 183-183-542, Cragle 239-525, Cook 169.
