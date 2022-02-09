Plattsburgh, NAC bowlers split matchup; AuSable Valley, Willsboro take wins

ELLENBURG — Evan Rundall led the Plattsburgh boys to victory while Kate Lapoint paced the Northern Adirondack girls in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference bowling, Wednesday.
Rundall’s 696 series led the Hornets, while Ethan Parent rolled in a 603 series. Cy Donaldson chipped in a 501 point series for Plattsburgh.
Jarrod Shusda recorded a 611 series to lead the Bobcats in the loss.
Lapoint’s 377 series was highest on the NAC squad in the win, with Spencer Perrea not far behind at 361.
The Hornets were led by Scotlyn McCormick’s 301 series.
Boys
Plattsburgh 4, Northern Adirondack 0
PHS- Donaldson 153-187-161-501, Bernier 150-138-160-448, Mintz 146-144-200-490, Parent 181-234-188-603, Rundall 277-224-195-696.
NAC- Menard 102-138-100-340, Nichols 105-171-214-490, Nichols 157-178-125-460, Shusda 211-212-188-611.
Girls
Northern Adirondack 4, Plattsburgh 0
NAC- Allie Barber 110, Lilyanne Husband 119-107-112-338, Chelsey Guay 100-125-116-341, Spencer Perrea 136-136-361, Kate Lapoint 120-125-132-377.
PHS- Maxine Ashline 101-89-108-298, Scotlyn McCormick 98-106-100-301
AUSABLE VALLEY 4, SARANAC 0
PLATTSBURGH — The Patriots kept their dominant season going in a matchup with the Chiefs at North Bowl Lanes.
Maxwell Benware, Connor LaDuke and Ethan Devlin all bowled 600 point series for the Saranac boys in their win, recording 671, 650 and 635-point series, respectively.
Josh and Andrew Gaboriault bowled 553 and 537 series for the Chiefs in the loss, while Dale Lavarnway rolled in a 532 series.
Breanna Lacy led the AuSable Valley girls with a 528 point series, while Lydia Roberts bowled a 142 point high game.
Kennedy Paynter’s 382 series was good for Saranac team lead in the loss.
Boys
AuSable Valley 4, Saranac 0
AVCS- LaDuke 193-192-265-650, Devlin 194-227-214-635, Benware 251-213-207-671, Taylor 191.
SCS- J. Gaboriault 169-190-194-553, Lavarnway 197-193-142-532, A. Gaboriault 195-180-162-537.
Girls
AuSable Valley 4, Saranac 0
AVCS- Lacy 182-205-141 528, Roberts 142.
SCS- Paynter 109-129-144-382, Marsico 136.
WILLSBORO 3, NCCS 1
CHAMPLAIN — The Warriors’ Emily Mitchell led Willsboro to a win over the Cougars.
Mitchell’s 515 series paced the team in the win.
Keira MacKinnon led the Northeastern Clinton squad with a 392 series in the loss.
Girls
Willsboro 3, Northeastern Clinton 1
WCS- Mitchell 515.
NCCS- MacKinnon 392.
