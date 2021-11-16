Plattsburgh men's, women's basketball home games now free

PLATTSBURGH — Casella Waste Systems has partnered with Plattsburgh State as the official game day sponsor for Cardinal men's and women's basketball in 2021-22, as announced Tuesday by the Department of Intercollegiate Athletics and Recreation.
Thanks to Casella, admission to all Plattsburgh State men's and women's basketball games will be free for the entirety of the 2021-22 season.
"We're thrilled to continue to support Cardinal student-athletes in a number of different ways," said Casella Market Area Manager Bill Meyers. "For over a decade, we've enjoyed a true partnership with Plattsburgh State, its students, and its broader community. To be able to sponsor both the men's and women's basketball programs takes this partnership to another level."
"We are incredibly grateful to Casella for their continued support of Cardinal Athletics," said Plattsburgh State Director of Intercollegiate Athletics and Recreation Mike Howard. "This latest sponsorship, which will support free admission to all of our home basketball games, is beyond generous as it will allow fans throughout Cardinal Country to enjoy watching our men's and women's basketball teams. I have enjoyed working with Bill Meyers in putting this opportunity together, and on behalf of Cardinal Athletics, I would like to thank Bill and the entire Casella team!"
Plattsburgh State women's basketball faces SUNY Potsdam on Tuesday Nov. 30, in its next home game, while Plattsburgh State men's basketball hosts Skidmore College on Friday, Nov. 19, at 7:30 p.m.
