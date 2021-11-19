Plattsburgh men's basketball blown out by Skidmore, 85-44

PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State men's basketball team was unable to overcome an early deficit in an 85-44 non-conference loss to Skidmore College on Friday at Memorial Hall in the Cardinals' 2021-22 home opener.
Skidmore controlled the momentum from the beginning, jumping out to a 17-0 lead before Liam Ryan put the Cardinals on the board with a layup midway through the period.
The two teams traded points for the remainder of the first half, and a layup by Erik Salo with 50 seconds left in the period spelled the halftime score of 43-23 in favor of the Thoroughbreds.
Skidmore continued to extend its lead in the second half, though the Cardinals did score four unanswered points midway through the period when Joe Cassiano hit a pair of free throws and Kevin Tabb converted on a layup.
The high-water mark for the Throughbreds came with 33 seconds left when Mark Engel gave the visitors a 42-point lead, their largest of the game.
Tabb led the Cardinal attack with 10 points in 21 minutes coming off the bench, while Salo posted seven points and six rebounds.
Skidmore placed four players in double figures, led by Ty Lamport's 19 points. Greg Skoric and Riley Greene added 17 and 16 points, respectively, while Jake Walsh netted 14 in 20 minutes coming off the bench. Skoric completed the double-double with 17 rebounds, while Greene distributed seven assists.
Skidmore shot 60 percent (36-of-60) from the floor for the game, while Plattsburgh shot a 27.6 percent (16-of-58) clip from the field. The Thoroughbreds were forced into 20 turnovers, however, though the visitors held a 45-24 edge in rebounds.
The Cardinals fall to 1-3 overall with the loss and next hosts SUNY Poly on Nov. 23, at 6 p.m. as their six-game home stand continues.
—
Skidmore 85, Plattsburgh State 44
Skidmore (85)
Lamport 7-0-19, Skoric 8-1-17, Greene 8-0-16, Kupstas 2-0-5, Eichelberger 1-0-3, Walsh 5-0-14, Ogenah 2-0-5, Engel 2-0-4, Bentley 1-0-2, Downie 0-0-0, Ennis 0-0-0, Parenti 0-0-0, Gottlieb 0-0-0.
Plattsburgh State (44)
Salo 3-1-7, Todd 2-1-6, Rodriguez 1-1-3, Cassiano 0-2-2, Ness 0-0-0, Tabb 5-0-10, Conteh 3-2-8, Ryan 1-2-4, Wright 1-0-3, Cary 0-1-1, Blanchett 0-0-0, Infante 0-0-0.
Halftime- Skidmore, 43-23
3 point goals- Skidmore (12) Lamport 5, Kupstas, Eichelberger, Walsh 4, Ogenah. Plattsburgh State (2) Todd, Wright.
