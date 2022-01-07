Plattsburgh men fall to Albertus Magnus in first game of W.B. Mason classic

PLATTSBURGH — This is hardly the way the Plattsburgh State men's hockey team wanted to start the second semester.
Albertus Magnus scored four goals in the third period Friday night and skated to a 6-4 win over the Cardinals in the opening round of the W.B. Mason Winter Classic at the Stafford Ice Arena.
“Absolutely, it's disappointing,” Plattsburgh State coach Steve Moffat said. “We didn't play our game and they wanted it more. They're a good team. They played hard and we didn't play hard enough.”
The Cardinals (7-4-2) were down several of their key players due to COVID-19 issues, but were still in position to pull out a win heading into the third stanza.
Plattsburgh State got a big power-play goal from Adam Tretowicz at 19:09 of the second to tie it, at 2-all. Then, Paul Bryer gave the Cardinals a 3-2 advantage with just 1:31 gone in the third period.
The roof, however, then fell in on the Cardinals when the Falcons (8-5), who have won eight of their last nine games, scored three goals in a 1:55 span to erase a one-goal deficit and take a 5-3 edge.
Alex Gagnon scored a power-play goal witht 3:16 gone, with Albertus Magnus skating two men up, to tie it. Then, J.J. Berdal gave the Falcons a 4-3 lead with a power-play goal at 4:11. It became 5-3 shortly after, at 5:11, when Sam Anderson scored.
“We got the lead back in the third period and were then undisciplined,” Moffat said. “They scored a couple of power-plays goals in the third and that changed the momentum of the game.
“We had a 3-2 lead and then imploded.”
Thomas Maia gave the Cardinals life when he scored at the 10:36 mark to bring his team back to within one.
Plattsburgh State applied some pressure down the stretch, but Tyler Ignazzitto's empty-net goal at 18:40 sealed the win for Albertus Magnus.
The first period was scoreless and Plattsburgh State grabbed the lead on Bryer's first of two goals in the game at 3:18 of the second.
But the Falcons came right back to tie it on Coleton Cianci's marker at 5:35 and took a 2-1 advantage on Tim Manning's goal at 14:53.
“We definitely had some rust in the first period, but I thought coming out of the first at 0-0 was okay,” Moffat said.
The Cardinals, despite getting outscored 4-2 in the third, actually held 20-8 edge in shots on goal in the period and finished with a 46-30 advantage in all. The Falcons, however were able to weather the storm after Plattsburgh State got back to within a goal.
“We wanted to be good on faceoffs in the game and we lost some key faceoffs,” Moffat said. “And, we wanted to keep our penalties down to three or four and we didn't do that.”
Albertus Magnus will play King's College today at 5:30 p.m. and the Cardinals will need to wait until Sunday at 5 p.m. when they return to the ice against King's College.
—
Albertus Magnus 6, Plattsburgh State 4
Score by periods:
Albertus Magnus 0 2 4 — 6
Plattsburgh State 0 2 2 — 4
First period- no scoring.
Second period- 1, PSU, Bryer (Mancuso), 3:16. 2, AM, Cianci (Allan), 5:03. 3, AM, Manning (Gagnon), 14:53. 4, PSU, Tretowicz ppg (Bryer), 19:09.
Third period- 5, PSU, Bryer (Weaver-Vitale), 1:31. 6, AM, Gagnon ppg (Berdal), 3:16. 7, AM, Berdal ppg (Gagnon), 4:11. 8, AM, Anderson (Herpy), 5:11. 9, PSU, Maia (Stockdale, Tretowicz), 10:36. 10, AM, Ignazzitto eng, 18:40.
Shots on goal:
Albertus Magnus 13 9 8 — 30
Plattsburgh State 10 16 20 — 46
Goaltenders (shots-saves)- Bateman, AM, 46-42. Del Tufo, PSU, 29-24.
