Plattsburgh men edge Clarkson, 3-2

POTSDAM — Good starts to the season are always nice.
The Plattsburgh State men’s soccer team (1-0) is off and running after a 3-2 victory on the road against Clarkson (0-1), Wednesday.
Jai Coker scored the game-winner for the Cardinals at the 73:40 mark of the second half, breaking a 2-2 stalemate that stood since Mack Walton tied it for the Golden Knights about 15 minutes into the second half.
Yusif Okine and Brian Couglan scored the other two goals to boost the Cardinals.
Okine opened scoring 12:25 into the game, but the Golden Knights’ Ben Root scored an equalizer just over four minutes later.
Coughlan’s marker came at the 33:36 mark and gave Plattsburgh the lead again in a back-and-forth affair.
Teddy Healy picked up the win in net with a five-save performance, and Bryan Benitez turned in four saves for Clarkson.
The Cardinals return to action for their home opener on Saturday at 4 p.m. against Alfred.
—
Plattsburgh State 3, Clarkson 2
PSU 2 1 — 3
CLA 1 1 — 2
First half- 1, PSU, Okine (Couglan), 12:25. 2, CLA, Root (Grady), 16:27. 3, PSU, Coughlan, 33:36.
Second half- 4, CLA, Walton, 59:10. 5, PSU, Coker (Okine), 73:40.
Shots- Plattsburgh, 12-11.
Saves- Healy, PSU, 5. Benitez, CLA, 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.