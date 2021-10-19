Plattsburgh men down Geneseo to win third straight

GENESEO — The Plattsburgh State men's soccer team earned its third consecutive victory with a 2-1 come-from-behind win at SUNY Geneseo in a SUNYAC match on Saturday at College Stadium.
Geneseo took a 1-0 lead when Stefen Nikolic scored his third goal of the season in the 19th minute. Ryan Hilke assisted on the play.
Following halftime, the Cardinals struck quickly to tie the match at 1-1 when, in the 47th minute, senior defender Andrew Braverman played a cross into the 18-yard box from the top right of the Cardinals' attacking third.
First-year midfielder John Hayes headed in the cross for his second goal of the season.
The score remained tied until the 75th minute when Trey Ekert scored his second goal of the season.
Dylan Shalvey played a corner kick from the right corner and found Ekert in the left side of the 18-yard box where he quickly took a shot that found the lower-left corner of the goal to make the score 2-1.
Plattsburgh held off the Knights to secure the 2-1 come-from-behind victory.
First-year goaltender Teddy Healy improved his record to 6-7-1 on the season while making four saves for the Cardinals.
With the victory, Plattsburgh moved into sixth place in the SUNYAC standings. The Cardinals next host SUNY Canton for a non-conference match at 4 p.m. today.
—
Plattsburgh State 2, Geneseo 1
PSU 0 2 — 2
GEN 1 0 — 1
First half- 1, GEN, Nikolic (Hilke), 28:26.
Second half- 2, PSU, Hayes (Rapaport), 1:16. 3, PSU, Ekert (Shalvey), 29:16.
Shots- 9-9.
Saves- Healy, PSU, 4. Price, GEN, 1.
