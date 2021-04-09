Plattsburgh lax falls to North Country rival Potsdam

POTSDAM — The Plattsburgh State men's lacrosse team closed out the first half of State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) East Division play with a 13-6 loss to Potsdam on Friday afternoon at Maxcy Turf Field.
Potsdam outshot Plattsburgh State, 48-35, but the Cardinals won the ground ball battle, 30-26. The Bears went 18-for-23 at the 'X' and 26-for-30 on clears, while the Cardinals were 17-for-27 on clear attempts.
Plattsburgh State falls to 1-4 overall (1-2 SUNYAC) with the loss and next visits Oneonta on Friday, April 16, at 4 p.m. Potsdam rises to 3-2 overall (2-1 SUNYAC) with the win and next visits Utica College on Tuesday, April 13, at 4 p.m.
Sophomore attackman Michael Swift opened scoring 2:19 into the game, burying a feed from sophomore midfielder Amos Grimm , while Potsdam's junior midfielder Alex Burley scored unassisted 39 seconds later to tie the score at 1-all.
Senior midfielder Stephen Kane tallied with 9:11 left in the first quarter before the Bears netted three straight goals to end the opening stanza, getting scores from sophomore midfielder Peyton Walsh, junior long-stick midfielder Bryley Frederick and junior attackman Cam Talcott to open up a 4-2 lead.
Junior midfielder Alec Miller found the back of the net 3:38 into the second quarter to open up a 5-2 advantage for the Bears, while senior attackman Connor Wolff connected with Swift less than two minutes later to cut the deficit to 5-3. Huiatt and Miller each scored unassisted for the Bears to take a 7-3 lead, while Grimm converted on a pass from Kane to make it a three-goal game with 2:43 to go before halftime. Potsdam took an 8-4 margin into the intermission, as Talcott tallied on a pass from junior midfielder Henry Reber.
Potsdam continued to build on its lead in the third quarter, as Huiatt scored once and Talcott scored twice to break open an 11-4 advantage. Walsh and Reber each earned assists during that stretch. Plattsburgh State's sophomore attackman Gus Rugg broke up the run by finding the back of the net on a feed from Grimm, which pulled the Cardinals within 11-5.
In the fourth quarter, Huiatt and Talcott (Walsh assist) each scored for Potsdam, while Wolff scored just outside the crease after picking up a loose ball with 33 seconds remaining to provide the final score of 13-6.
Swift keyed the Cardinal attack with two goals, while Grimm tallied three points on a goal and two assists. Rugg, Wolff and Kane also scored for Plattsburgh State. Junior defenseman Justin Rocovich helped the Cardinals win the possession game with seven ground balls, while senior defenseman Walter Saraceni had two caused turnovers.
For Potsdam, Talcott and Huiatt scored five and three goals, respectively, while junior face-off specialist Brandon Smith went 18-for-23 on face-offs.
Junior goalie Christian Bassi stood on his head once again with an 18-save effort for the Cardinals, while sophomore goalie Ben Fuchs earned the win in net for the Bears with 11 stops.
—
Potsdam 13, Plattsburgh State 6
Plattsburgh 2 2 1 1 — 6
Potsdam 4 4 3 2 — 13
Scoring
Plattsburgh- Rugg 1-0, Wolff 1-1, Kane 1-1, Swift 2-0, Grimm 1-2.
Potsdam- Talcott 5-0, Huiatt 3-1, Walsh 1-2, Reber 0-2, Miller 2-0, Frederick 1-0, Burley 1-0.
Saves- Bassi, PSU, 18-31. Fuchs, POT, 11-16; O'Neil, POT, 0-1.
Faceoffs- Potsdam, 18-5.
Shots on goal- Potsdam, 31-17.
Ground balls- Plattsburgh State, 30-26.
