Plattsburgh keeps momentum going against Oneonta

PLATTSBURGH — There’s nothing like a team finding its groove.
The Plattsburgh State women’s soccer team is right there, Cardinals coach Tania Armellino said.
Plattsburgh (6-1-2, 3-0-0) continued its dominance in SUNYAC play with a 3-0 defeat of Oneonta (0-7-1, 0-2-1) on Friday.
Allison Seidman, Kirsten Villemaire and Emily Frodyma all scored once to pace the Cardinals, and Julia Ennis and Payton Couture teamed up to record a shutout in net.
“I think we are just there,” Armellino said. “There is a belief that forms, and once we started to believe these last few weeks and work at it and train and prepare, we see things work.
“We can still grow, but in terms of their work rate, it’s been excellent. I feel we are right at that point where if we can keep riding it, we will get the result.”
The Cardinals started out with a bit of bad luck when Avery Durgan hit the post just over two minutes into the match, but Plattsburgh sustained pressure and eventually broke through.
Seidman put the Cardinals on the board with 34:18 to go in the first half when she rocketed a shot from about 35 yards out.
Villemaire gave Plattsburgh a crucial 2-0 lead when she took a beautiful feed from Nora Fitzgerald with 5:02 remaining before halftime and made sure to put it in the back of the net.
The goal was a product of great midfield play that saw the Cardinals gain possession and build ahead, which turned into a theme for the entire game.
“This was the game where the midfield connected the most of all the games we have had so far,” Frodyma said. “You could tell because we dominated offensively for the whole game.”
Plattsburgh limited the Red Dragons to one shot in the second half and then put the icing on the cake when Frodyma netted her marker to finish off what was a final 45 minutes filled of chances.
“That goal was really important because I had a lot of chances earlier in the game that I did not finish when I should have,” Frodyma said. “It’s good to get that goal so I am not frustrated going into tomorrow’s game and we are not frustrated going into tomorrow’s game.”
Plattsburgh plays New Paltz at 1 p.m. Saturday to round out their first home weekend of conference play.
For the Cardinals, each game is bigger than the last.
“Coming off last weekend, it felt really nice on our first away trip,” Villemaire said. “We just had to remind the team that was 2-0 last weekend, and this was a big weekend right now. We are home and riding off a 2-0 weekend, and we did not let that get to our heads.”
—
Plattsburgh State 3, Oneonta 0
ONE 0 0 — 0
PSU 2 1 — 3
First half- 1, PSU, Seidman, 34:18. 2, PSU, Villemaire (Fitzgerald), 5:02.
Second half- 3, PSU, Frodyma, 5:16.
Shots- Plattsburgh State, 8-1.
Saves- Lepper (4), Restivi (1), ONE, 5. Ennis (1), Couture (0), PSU, 1.
Email Joey LaFranca:
Twitter: @JoeyLaFranca
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.