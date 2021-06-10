PLATTSBURGH – A self-proclaimed “second-half team,” Plattsburgh High sure put on an excellent first-half performance over Heuvelton in a 13-4 Section VII-X girls lacrosse win on Thursday.
Robin Trombly helped power the Hornets with a team-high seven goals, and plenty of others also contributed.
The Bulldogs got to work quickly, racking up three goals in the first five minutes with Emma Lafaver leading her team.
Trombly then set the tone for the Hornets, scoring the first of a five-goal run with 17:25 left in the first half.
Celine Juneau and Jillian Kain followed up with goals at 15:49 and 12:31, respectively.
Trombly then put up another two unassisted goals within a minute of each other.
“We’ve traditionally been a second-half team, but this game, we at least got it going in the first half,” Hornets coach Shannon Brown said.
Heuvelton then put up a free-position goal, but Plattsburgh quickly bounced back, with a free-position goal of their own from Kiara Maggy with 4:32 remaining.
Just 33 seconds before the end of the half, Kain scored another goal, and after this, the Hornets would not allow the Bulldogs to score again.
“Our defense has come so far since the first game,” Brown said
“We make big plays and anticipate well.”
Even though Plattsburgh played well in the first, with a 7-4 lead, the team was even more determined going into the second, with that “second-half” mentality truly shining.
“When the second half happened, we just started piling up goals, and I think that was the intention,” Trombly said.
Just 21 seconds into the second half, Trombly did just that, scoring another unassisted goal, and again setting the tone for her team to ride that streak.
She scored three more goals in the second half, along with Bella Girard and Susie Kennedy each throwing one in the goal.
“We have some really good goal scorers,” Brown said.
“We’ve learned to settle down and not rush the ball or force passes, and just take better shots.”
In the net, Sophia Brown had an impressive 14 saves against Alivia Bean’s eight.
“She just did amazing with the amount of saves she had, she also was a key factor in the win for us,” Juneau said.
Just last month, these teams met in the Hornets’ inaugural game, a much closer game, with Plattsburgh also emerging victorious, 17-16.
“I think our team was really driven to change how we played them, compared to the first time,” Trombly said.
Plattsburgh High 13, Heuvelton 4
Heuvelton 4 0 – 4
Plattsburgh High 7 6 – 13
Scoring
HEV- Lafaver 2-1, Name not provided 2-0.
PHS- Trombly 7-0, Juneau 1-1, Kain 2-1, Montville 1-0, Maggy 1-0, Girard 1-0, Kennedy 1-1.
Shots- Plattsburgh High, 33-20.
Saves- Brown, PHS, 14. Bean, HEV, 8.
