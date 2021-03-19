PLATTSBURGH — The Memorial Hall gymnasium was way too quiet this winter.
The COVID-19 pandemic shattered any hope of a typical season for the Plattsburgh State men’s and women’s basketball teams, but for the past five weeks, both programs have gotten back to a bit of normalcy with team workouts.
Men’s head coach Mike Blaine and women’s associate coach Ben Sarraf have both seen great value in the work they have been able to do with their teams after such a long layoff.
"We have gotten a lot of skill work in," Blaine said. "We wanted to get guys back in the gym and doing things they had not been able to do in a structured environment. A big emphasis was skill development as well as our approach to things and reinforcing our standards with a bunch of new guys."
When workouts started on Feb. 15, there was a bit of hesitancy as everyone wondered how things would work, but to participants' delight, all the activities have been enjoyable.
"Going into it, I was kind of unsure about how it would go and how the kids’ attitudes would be since we are not playing games, but pretty much after the first practice, I realized this was a lot of fun and that the kids would get a lot out of this and enjoy being a team again," Sarraf said.
COVID AWARENESS
Players and coaches continue to wear masks during these workouts.
Additional precautions are taken including temperatures being taken and COVID screening forms being filled out daily.
"The first couple days and weeks, we had to be pretty vigilant with the reminders, but guys have gotten more used to wearing masks," Blaine said. "Despite the unusual nature of it, guys have understood this is what we have to do because we want to be on the court."
All members of the SUNY Plattsburgh campus have been going through weekly pool testing, and student-athletes have tested more often to ensure various athletic activities can continue without issue.
"The university has wanted us to be as vigilant as possible," Blaine said. "Even though we are not in some competitive games right now, we are doing everything to reduce spread. It could have been very easy to say no to the requirements, but we want to be playing."
FUTURE BENEFITS
Both the men's and women's program have many newcomers and underclassmen making the most of these workouts.
For the newer players adjusting to the college game, even just five weeks of these workouts are crucial for development.
"It’s been incredibly valuable because we have a bunch of new faces and a bunch of freshmen who are sophomores now," Sarraf said. "It would be double the work in the fall if these kids we have now did not have some sort of experience and were starting from square one. When you are teaching someone who has come from the high school level, there's a lot to take in."
Sarraf, who has been running all the workouts for the women's team, said he's concentrating on the basics of the program's offense as well as defensive schemes.
It's been a similar theme for Blaine who has an astonishing 11 newcomers on his roster.
He has worked to make sure his players have an understanding of how the program will be moving forward and what the expectations are.
"This time is so important," Blaine said. "For a lot of those guys, certainly the freshmen, it's their first taste of college basketball. The adjustment from high school to college is the biggest you will ever make in your life potentially. You go from playing teenage boys to grown men. It's a massive swing for these guys getting used to the size, the speed and the physicality."
WHAT THINGS LOOK LIKE
For the first two weeks, little to no contact was allowed at any practices for the men or women, but afterward, the guidelines changed a bit to make way for more work that includes scrimmaging.
Blaine said he tries to have a nice buildup each day for his guys by starting out with skill work and ball handling, followed by drills centered around form shooting and layup work around the basket.
"I try and do some of that stuff before working on individual defensive stuff and then finish up with a lot of shooting at the end so they can get used to making shots at the end when they are fatigued," Blaine said.
Both teams have been making sure to get some scrimmaging in as well, which is seen as a big plus after having no basketball at all for such a long time.
"I am trying to let them scrimmage as much as possible," Sarraf said. "Because of not being able to play games and everything that has been happening, I feel letting them scrimmage is the right thing to do for their mental health and for our program as well."
The workouts have not been all about scrimmages for the women's team, however, and some of the work Sarraf has been doing with his team is helped greatly by various upperclassmen.
"It’s a pretty big advantage when you can rely on your juniors and seniors to kind of be assistant coaches for you since they have that base knowledge, which we are really diving toward in these workouts," Sarraf said."
NOTHING BUT POSITIVE
The last time either team played a competitive game was Feb. 22, 2020.
All this time later, the players and coaches are just happy to have the opportunity to be back on the court.
"The players have been itching to get out on the court," Blaine said. "As a coach, it's felt like an eternity since our last game. I was eager to get back in the gym to help guys develop and help these groups of young men be the best they can be. It's nice to get back to a little bit of business as usual."
As this period of workouts concludes and the spring semester continues, it will not be long until both Cardinal squads are back to business and competing in what both teams hope are normal schedules with games kicking off in November.
"From a mental health standpoint, it’s been great to get back out here," Sarraf said. "There has literally been nothing negative about it other than we are not playing actual games, but beggars can’t be choosers."
