PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh High outlasted Nate Sarnow and Beekmantown for a 155.8-139.1 victory, Tuesday, in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference gymnastics.
Sarnow took the all-around with 34.3 points followed by Seton Catholic's Oona Hall with 32.55 points. Hall competes on her own as a team of one for the Knights.
The Hornets' top performances in the all-around came from Caleigh Latour (32.2) and Grace Willmott (30.5), which was good for fourth and fifth.
Shawna Manor placed third for Beekmantown with a total of 32.4.
Sarnow took top honors in the vault, bars and floor, while Meleah Lunan won the beam with a stellar 9.3 followed by Hall who scored a 9.1.
—
Plattsburgh High 155.8, Beekmantown 139.1
Vault- 1. N. Sarnow BCS 9.1; 2. N. Kellihananuii PHS 8.3; 3. M Lunan PHS 8.25; 4. Tie S Manor, BCS & C Latour PHS 8.1; 6. K Dubray BCS 7.9.
Bars- 1. N Sarnow BCS 8.3; 2. M. Lunan PHS 7.8; 3. O. Hall Seton 7.7; 4. G Willmott PHS 7.6; 5. C Latour PHS 7.5; 6. S Manor BCS 7.3.
Beam- 1. M Lunan PHS 9.3; 2. O. Hall Seton 9.1; 3. K. Baker PHS 8.05; 4. S Manor BCS 8.0; 5. C. Latour PHS 7.9; 6. N. Sarnow BCS 7.6.
Floor- 1. N.Sarnow BCS 9.3; 2. S. Manor BCS 9.0; 3. O. Hall Seton 8.9; 4. C Latour PHS 8.7; 5. D Williams PHS 8.3; 6. G Willmott PHS 8.0.
All-around- 1. N Sarnow BCS 34.3; 2. O. Hall Seton 32.55; 3. S. Manor BCS 32.4; 4. C Latour PHS 32.2; 5. G Willmott PHS 30.5; 6. D. Williams PHS 28.85.
