Plattsburgh High takes track and field meet over Lake Placid

PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh High girls and boys were both able to win close matchups against Lake Placid in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference track and field action, Thursday.
GIRLS
Siri Sorenson, Lily Snide and Haley LaDue powered the Hornet girls, each playing a part in three event wins.
Sorenson swept the throws and ran in the victorious 400-meter relay squad while LaDue took part in the 1600-meter relay and won the 100- and 400-meter events.
Snide won the 200-meters and triple jump while also joining Sorenson in the 400-meter relay.
Kennedy Baker and Gabrielle Laundry each had two event wins for Plattsburgh High.
Samantha Damico played a part in all three of the Blue Bombers’ event wins, taking first in the 1500-meters and 400-meter hurdles and running in the first-place 3200-meter relay group.
BOYS
Sam Barney paced the Hornet boys in their win, taking the 1600- and 800-meter events and running with the 1600-meter relay winners.
Max Eban swept the throws for Plattsburgh, Ethan Mullholland took the long and triple jumps and Owen Mulligan won the 100- and 200-meters.
Aidan Fay won the 3200-meters and ran in the victorious 3200-meter relay group.
—
Girls
Plattsburgh 79, Lake Placid 29
Individual Events
3200 relay- 1, LPCS (Morrelli, Cohen, Damico, Evenstone), 12:15.9.
100 hurdles- 1, Baker, PHS, 19.3.
100- 1, LaDue, PHS, 12.7.
1500- 1, Damico, LPCS, 5:37.
400 relay- 1, PHS (Boule, Sorenson, Baker, Snide), 1:00.6.
400- 1, LaDue, PHS, 1:10.7.
400 hurdles- 1, Damico, LPCS, 1:21.4.
800- 1, Bills, PHS, 3:38.4.
200- 1, Snide, PHS, 29.7.
3000- 1, Coryea, PHS, 12:51.
1600 relay- 1, PHS (Bruso, Clermont, Laundry, LaDue), 4:55.3.
High jump- Not scored.
Long jump- 1, Laundry, PHS, 13-10.5.
Triple jump- 1, Snide, PHS, 30-9.
Shot put- 1, Sorenson, PHS, 28-5.5.
Discus- 1, Sorenson, PHS, 57.
—
Boys
Plattsburgh 84, Lake Placid 41
Individual Events
3200 relay- 1, LPCS (Scanio, Fay, Ruppert, Douglas), 10:11.1.
110 hurdles- 1, Lopez, LP, 19.7.
100- 1, Mulligan, PHS, 11.7.
1600- 1, Barney, PHS, 5:22.2.
400 relay- Not scored.
400- 1, Douglas, LPCS, 59.8.
400 hurdles- 1, Fitzwater, PHS, 1:07.6.
800- 1, Barney, PHS, 2:28.
200- 1, Mulligan, PHS, 24.9.
3200- 1, Fay, LPCS, 11:49.3.
1600 relay- 1, PHS (Fitzwater, Meyer, Barney, Wells), 4:04.5.
High jump- 1, Baker, PHS, 5.
Long jump- 1, Mullholland, PHS, 18-10.
Triple jump- 1, Mulholland, PHS, 40-2.5.
Shot put- 1, Eban, PHS, 36-3.
Discus- 1, Eban, PHS, 101-5.
SARANAC LAKE 82, PERU 49
PERU 81, SARANAC LAKE 51
PERU — The Red Storm boys and Nighthawk girls split their tightly fought matchup.
BOYS
Liam Nobles and Gabe Wilson led the Saranac Lake boys in the win, with Wilson taking the 400-meters and high jump and Nobles winning the long and triple jumps running in the 400-meter relay.
Ryan Squire and Owen Tedesco highlighted the night for the Peru boys. Squire took the 800-meters and ran in the winning 3200-meter and 1600-meter relay groups while Tedesco joined him in winning those relays.
GIRLS
For Peru, Lily Swyers continued her winning ways, taking first in the 100-meter hurdles and triple jump and running in the 400-meter relay.
Ella Garrow joined her in that relay while also helping win the 1600-meter and 3200-meter relays for the Nighthawks, as well as winning the 200-meter event.
Maggie Garrow also helped in the 1600-meter relay win, and took first in the 800-meters and high jump.
—
Boys
Saranac Lake 82, Peru 49
Individual Events
3200 relay- 1, PCS (Squire, Tedesco, Eagle, Recore), 9:35.7.
110 hurdles- 1, Sinclair, SLCS, 17.9.
100- 1, Schlitt, PCS.
1600- 1, Kollmen, SLCS, 5:04.9.
400 relay- 1, SLCS (Wolford, Malore, Nobles, Bartholomew), 47.1.
400- 1, Wilson, SLCS, 56.5.
400 hurdles- 1, Matthews, PCS, 1:10.1.
800- 1, Squire, PCS, 2:20.5.
200- 1, Schlitt, PCS, 23.7.
3200- 1, Recore, PCS, 11:09.
1600 relay- 1, PCS (Matthews, Tedesco, Recore, Squire), 4:06.
High jump- 1, Wilson, SLCS, 5-4.
Long jump- 1, Nobles, SLCS, 19-7.875.
Triple jump- 1, Nobles, SLCS, 39-4.75.
Shot put- 1, Elsworth, SLCS, 47-8.
Discus- 1, Elsworth, SLCS, 117-7.
—
Girls
Peru 81, Saranac Lake 51
Individual Events
3200 relay- 1, PCS (E. Garrow, Lahart, Davey, Breen), 11:37.4.
100 hurdles- 1, Swyers, PCS, 18.6.
100- 1, Arnold, PCS, 13.5.
1500- 1, Wilson, SLCS, 5:47.3 .
400 relay- 1, PCS (E. Garrow, Arnold, Davey, Swyers), 56.1.
400- 1, Arnold, PCS, 1:11.1.
400 hurdles- 1, Breen, PCS, 1:17.3.
800- 1, M. Garrow, PCS, 2:33.7.
200- 1, E. Garrow, PCS, 28.6.
3000- 1, Breen, PCS, 12:02.
1600 relay- 1, PCS (Breen, E. Garrow, Arnold, M. Garrow), 5:14.
High jump- 1, M. Garrow, PCS, 4-6.
Long jump- 1, Wamsganz, SLCS, 14-8.25.
Triple jump- 1, Swyers, PCS, 29-6.
Shot put- 1, Sanford, SLCS, 31-11.
Discus- 1, Ashline, PCS, 80-9.5.
NCCS 100, MORIAH/BOQUET VALLEY 28
NCCS 102, MORIAH/BOQUET VALLEY 19
CHAMPLAIN — The Cougars were on the prowl in their first meet on their new home track.
GIRLS
Ellie Prairie won the 1500-, 400-, and 800-meter events and ran in the first-place 1600-meter relay squad to power the Northeastern group.
Alexa Turner also had a strong night, winning the 400-hurdles and triple jump for the Cougars, while Leah Coulombe swept the throws.
Juliana Riemersma paced the Moriah/Boquet Valley girls in the loss, winning the 100-meter and 200-meter events, and leaping to the win in the long jump.
BOYS
Elijah Jolicoeur and Thomas Gilbo led the Cougar boys in their win.
Gilbo took first in the high jump, 1600-meter and 800-meter events, as well as running in the group that won the 1600-meter relay, while Jolicoeur won the 100- and 200-meter events and ran in the victorious 400- and 1600-meter relay groups.
Cole Simmer won the MBV boys’ lone event, taking first in the 400-meters.
—
Girls
Northeastern Clinton 100, Moriah/Boquet Valley 28
Individual Events
3200 relay- 1, NCCS (Arno, Langlois, Ducharme, Cone), 12:22.
100 hurdles- 1, McKiernan, MBV, 18.9.
100- 1, Riemersma, MBV, 13.7.
1500- 1, Prairie, NCCS, 6:03.
400 relay- 1, NCCS (Jolicoeur, Cameron, Derosia, Deso), 1:04.
400- 1, Prairie, NCCS, 1:07.
400 hurdles- 1, Turner, NCCS, 1:16.8.
800- 1, Prairie, NCCS, 3:03.
200- 1, Riemersma, MBV, 28.
3000- 1, Cone, NCCS, 13:25.
1600 relay- 1, NCCS (Arno, Langlois, Carroll, Prairie), 4:38.
High jump- 1, Seymour, NCCS, 4-0.
Long jump- 1, Riemersma, MBV, 13-8.
Triple jump- 1, Turner, NCCS, 29-3.
Shot put- 1, Coulombe, NCCS, 27-9.
Discus- 1, Coulombe, NCCS, 79.8.
—
Boys
Northeastern Clinton 102, Moriah/Boquet Valley 19
Individual Events
3200 relay- 1, NCCS (Prairie, Kapp, Brown, Gilbo), 10:22.2.
110 hurdles- 1, Piccerello, NCCS, 22.2.
100- 1, Jolicoeur, NCCS, 12.4.
1600- 1, Gilbo, NCCS, 5:23.3.
400 relay- 1, NCCS, (Jolicoeur, Brown, Bulriss, Marshall).
400- 1, Simmer, MBV, 59.3.
400 hurdles- 1, Piccerello, NCCS, 1:18.3.
800- 1, Gilbo, NCCS, 2:29.1.
200- 1, Jolicoeur, NCCS, 25.6.
3200- 1, G. Frenyea, NCCS, 11:49.7.
1600 relay- 1, NCCS (Jolicoeur, Brown, Bulriss, Prairie), 4:17.8.
High jump- 1, Gilbo, NCCS, 5-0.
Long jump- 1, G. Frenyea, NCCS, 15-5.
Triple jump- 1, Kapp, NCCS, 28-7.
Shot put- 1, L. Frenyea, NCCS, 31-8.5.
Discus- 1, McGrath, NCCS, 86-5.
SARANAC 97, SETON CATHOLIC 33
SARANAC 104, SETON CATHOLIC 28
SARANAC — The Chiefs put up a strong all-around performance against a smaller Knight squad.
BOYS
Connor Homburger’s three event wins led the Saranac boys, winning the long and triple jumps and running in the first-place 400-meter relay group.
Stephen Fleury and Branden Ashley each took two events for the Chiefs, with Ashley sweeping the throws and Fleury winning the 110-meter hurdles and the 200-meters.
Sam DeJordy, Aiden Pearl and Max Grafstein were each a part of three event wins for Seton Catholic in the loss, while Ashton Guay was involved in two relay wins.
GIRLS
The Knights had a strong night in the relays, but Saranac’s numbers helped them come away with wins in everything else.
All of Brenna Ducatte, Grace Damiani, Marissa LeDuc, Olivia Davis and Zoe Rainville were a part of two event wins for the Chiefs in the lopsided meet.
For Seton, the trio of Falene Yang, Abby Pearl and Madyson Whalen ran to wins in both the 1600-meter and 3200-meter relays.
—
Boys
Saranac 97, Seton Catholic 33
Individual Events
3200 relay- 1, SC (Pearl, Guay, Grafstein, DeJordy ), 9:17.3.
110 hurdles- 1, Fleury, SCS, 18.7.
100- 1, Daniels, SCS, 12.08.
1600- 1, Grafstein, SC, 5:23.1.
400 relay- 1, SCS (Bova, Daniels, Bouvia, Homburger), 49.3.
400- 1, Pearl, SC, 53.8.
400 hurdles- 1, Bouvia, SCS, 1:10.8.
800- 1, DeJordy, SC, 2:12.5.
200- 1, Fleury, SCS, 25.16.
3200- 1, Cayea, SCS, 12:12.9.
1600 relay- 1, SC (Grafstein, Pearl, DeJordy, Guay), 5:42.3.
High jump- 1, McCoy, SCS, 5-4.
Long jump- 1, Homburger, SCS, 16-1.
Triple jump- 1, Homburger, SCS, 34-9.
Shot put- 1, Ashley, SCS, 48-2.
Discus- 1, Ashley, SCS, 126-8.
—
Girls
Saranac 104, Seton Catholic 28
Individual Events
3200 relay- 1, SC (Yang, Pearl, Whalen, Allen), 11:23.3.
100 hurdles- 1, LeDuc, SCS, 18.66.
100- 1, Davis, SCS, 13.66.
1500- 1, Denial, SCS, 6:32.5.
400 relay- 1, SCS (Pecore, Ubl, Rainville, Davis), 53.2.
400- 1, Pearl, SC, 1:04.9.
400 hurdles- 1, Rainville, SCS, 1:21.6.
800- 1, Boulds, SCS, 2:38.7.
200- 1, Lavigne, SCS, 28.34.
3000- 1, Norcross, SCS, 13:46.3.
1600 relay- 1, SC (Whalen, Trombley, Pearl, Yang), 5:42.6.
High jump- 1, Damiani, SCS, 4-10.
Long jump- 1, LeDuc, SCS, 16-0.
Triple jump- 1, Damiani, SCS, 32-3.5.
Shot put- 1, Ducatte, SCS, 27-2.
Discus- 1, Ducatte, SCS, 78-9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.