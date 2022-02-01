Plattsburgh High takes semifinal tilt with SLP, 5-0

PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh High’s girls beat SLP 5-0 in the Section VII semifinals, Tuesday, to set up a tilt with Franklin Academy, Thursday.
“Our girls fed off of each other all night, it was a total team effort,” Hornet coach Trevor Cameron said. “We have to stay focused and play to win. FA will be a tough opponent in the finals.”
Amaya Abellard opened the scoring with a shorthanded goal late in the first, assisted by Tekla Fine-Lease, to give Plattsburgh a 1-0 lead going into the first intermission.
The Hornets kept things going in the second, with Susie Kennedy and McKenzie Brown each recording a goal to make it 3-0, Hornets.
In the third period, eighth-grader Sophia Amaya-Gutierrez notched her first varsity goal at the 2:31 mark, and Abellard tallied her second goal of the night late in the game to complete the 5-0 score.
Amelia Lebrun stopped 10 shots en route to a shutout for Plattsburgh while SLP’s Kelsey McKillip stopped 30 of 35 shots directed her way.
—
Plattsburgh 5, SLP 0
SLP 0 0 0 — 0
PHS 1 2 2 — 5
First period- 1, PHS, Abellard SHG (Fine-Lease), 12:25.
Second period- 2, PHS, Kennedy (Brown, Campbell), 5:40. 3, PHS, Brown (Abellard), 10:04.
Third Period- 4, PHS, Amaya-Gutierrez (Johnston, Campbell), 2:31. 5, PHS, Abellard (Fine-Lease, Madore), 12:15.
Shots/Saves- Lebrun, PHS, 10-10. McKillip, SLP, 35-30.
BOYS
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 3
BEEKMANTOWN 2
ROUSES POINT — The Cougars dealt the Eagles their first loss of the season in a big league win.
“This was a great confidence builder for our kids and a great team win,” NCCS coach Scott LaFountain said. “I’m proud of the group, it was a total team effort.”
The game opened with a back-and-forth first period that ended in a 2-2 tie.
The Cougars opened the scoring with a power-play goal 1:44 into the game when Marcus Bedard converted on a Tyler Guay assist, but Beekmantown responded two minutes later with a power-play goal of their own when Zach Lapier scored at the 3:46 mark.
The two teams again traded goals later in the period, with Reid LaValley tallying for NCCS and James Burnham scoring for the Eagles.
LaValley ended up scoring the goal that made the difference, scoring 10:01 into the middle period to put the Cougars up, 3-2.
The third period passed without any scoring, and Northeastern Clinton took the game.
Peter Judkins stopped 20 of 22 shots in the Cougar nets while Austin Doser stopped 20 of 23 for Beekmantown.
LaFountain also thanked everyone involved in raising $2,700 for Northeastern’s “Pink at the Rink” fundraising night.
—
Northeastern Clinton 3, Beekmantown 2
BCS 2 0 0 — 0
NCCS 2 1 0 — 3
First period- 1, NCCS, Marcus Bedard PPG (Guay, Roberts), 1:44. 2, BCS, Zach Lapier PPG (Sweenor), 3:46. 3, NCCS, Reid LaValley (Ebersol), 10:01. 4, BCS, James Burnham (Gonyo, Moser), 16:52.
Second period-.5, NCCS, LaValley (Ebersol), 10:01.
Third Period- No scoring.
Shots/Saves- Peter Judkins, NCCS, 22-20. Austin Doser, BCS, 23-20.
PLATTSBURGH 6
SLP 3
PLATTSBURGH — The Hornets skated away with a 6-3 win over SLP while celebrating 10 players’ Senior Night.
“Tonight was a great win on Senior Night against a quality league opponent in SLP,” Plattsburgh coach Joe Tolosky said.
SLP got things going early when Bailey Bartholomew opened the scoring 29 seconds into the game, but Braeden Calkins answered back just under two minutes late to tie it 1-1.
The two teams again traded goals near the end of the period, with Rhett Darrah tallying one for SLP and Bostyn Duquette scoring for the Hornets to send the game to the first intermission tied, 2-2.
Plattsburgh used the second period to pull away, scoring three unanswered goals in the middle frame alone, with Jace Lacey, Jackson Kain and Calkins each adding a tally in the second stanza to make it 5-2 heading into the third.
Drew Knowles notched the Hornets’ sixth goal 2:06 into the final period, and Drew Ferebee scored the game’s final goal late in the game to make the final 6-3 score.
Ty Calkins stopped 19 of 22 shots in the Plattsburgh nets while Brayden Munn stopped 24 of the 30 shots sent his way for SLP.
Tolosky added that he wanted to thank the Hornet seniors for their contributions over the years.
“On behalf of the coaching staff, players, and the entire Plattsburgh program, I would like to sincerely congratulate and thank our group of seniors,” Tolosky said. “Bostyn, Jake, Drew, Jackson, Olivier, Hayden, Hunter, Ty, Alex and Jonah, it has been an absolute joy to watch you grow as hockey players, but, more importantly, as young men.”
—
Plattsburgh 6, SLP 3
SLP 2 0 0 — 0
PHS 2 1 0 — 3
First period- 1, SLP, Bartholomew, 0:29. 2, PHS, B. Calkins (Colburn), 2:10. 3, SLP, Darrah, 13:20. 4, PHS, Duquette (Duda, Knowles), 15:12.
Second period-.5, PHS, Lacey PPG (Kain), 1:44. 6, PHS, Kain PPG (Lacey, Knowles), 3:35. 7, PHS, B. Calkins (Lacey, Kennedy), 5:31.
Third Period- 8, PHS, Knowles (Kain, Pachter), 2:06. 9, SLP, Ferebee PPG (Gallagher, Duffy), 13:38.
Shots/Saves- T. Calkins, PHS, 22-19. Munn, SLP, 30-24.
