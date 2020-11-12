Plattsburgh High takes down Peru in overtime

PERU — Chance after chance, it seemed as if No. 3 Plattsburgh High and No. 2 Peru would never score a goal.
But not so fast.
After both teams failed to tally in regulation, the Hornets' Peter Wylie delivered when his team needed him most.
With 2:49 elapsed in the first overtime, Wylie put one in the back of the net to send Plattsburgh to a thrilling 1-0 win over the Nighthawks in a Northern Soccer League Fall Tournament Lake Region semifinal.
The win sets up a clash between the Hornets and No. 4 Beekmantown on Saturday with the time of the championship yet to be determined.
"It's going to be fun to play in that game," Plattsburgh coach Chris LaRose said.
"Eight weeks ago, we did not think we were going to have a chance to do anything in terms of playing a season. Now we have an extra week of soccer and have one more opportunity in front of us to take advantage of. We have a special group of boys here."
LaRose's special group nearly took the lead when Emir Gul dinged one off the post with 22:50 to go in regulation, but Peru took a deep breath and settled in.
The Nighthawks had a glorious chance of their own late when Bryn Reynolds clanged a rocket from well outside the 18-yard box off the crossbar as 4:44 remained before overtime.
At last, however, when the Hornets received a corner kick in overtime, they capitalized.
A loose ball landed at the feet of Sebastian Bonnabesse who fed a nifty pass to Wylie.
He turned, squared and fired a low shot past a diving Michael McBride of Peru.
"Every single time on a corner, I just sit in that box and hope something comes to me," Wylie said. "I was able to get the ball, turn and hit it right in. After the whole game, everyone was tired and broken down. The ball came to me, and I gave it that little extra push to bury one."
Plattsburgh applied a bit more pressure on the corner attempt by sending a couple more bodies toward the box, and that decision paid off.
Wylie buried one, raised his hand in the air and ran away from all his teammates chasing after him to congratulate the junior on his strike.
"We finally flooded the box like we had been practicing," LaRose said. "We got numbers in there. Beforehand, it was even or we were not crashing the way we needed to. Their defenders were always outnumbering us. For the first time all night, we outnumbered them."
Ryan Taylor turned in an 11-save shutout for the Hornets, including a number of remarkable saves.
He dived to his right to deny Dominick Nuzzo of a first-half goal and also came up huge by punching a loose ball over his net on a frantic corner-kick sequence near the halftime break.
"In reflection of the year, our biggest weakness was shots and goals," Nighthawks coach Matt Armstrong said.
"Our defense allowed five goals all season. We have a great keeper and a great defense. What came back to bite us was we just could not put the ball in the back of the net, but we are in a competitive pod, and it's hard to score on good teams."
Peru will challenge top-seeded Northeastern Clinton in a consolation game on Saturday.
While the loss to Plattsburgh stung, Armstrong said he wants his players, especially the seniors, to be proud of all their accomplishments.
"You don't want this one night to be a reflection of your career at Peru," Armstrong said. "That's the message. What they have done over their soccer careers is much more important than just this game."
McBride countered Taylor's efforts with 12 saves of his own, which featured a few dandies that showcased the Nighthawk goalie coming well off his line.
"Between missed chances from both teams and the stellar play by both keepers, the people got their money's worth in the stands tonight," LaRose said.
—
Plattsburgh High 1, Peru 0
PHS 0 0 1 — 1
Peru 0 0 0 — 0
First overtime- 1, PHS, Wylie (Bonnabesse), 2:49.
Shots- Plattsburgh High 14, Peru 12
Saves- Taylor, PHS, 11. McBride, PCS, 12.
Email Joey LaFranca:
Twitter: @JoeyLaFranca
