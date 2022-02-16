PLATTSBURGH — During a night of cheers, jumps and dances, the home team of Plattsburgh High took home the overall and co-ed Section VII championships, Wednesday, in the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference cheerleading sectional competition.
SECTIONAL RESULTS
In the small division, which consists of teams with five to 16 members, the Bobcats of Northern Adirondack took home the top spot.
In second place was Moriah, followed by the Chiefs of Saranac in third. Fourth place went to Northeastern Clinton and Peru’s Nighthawks finished in fifth.
After Plattsburgh, the only other co-ed team was Beekmantown, which took home second place.
CONTESTS
For the extra jump-off contest, Shawna Manor of Saranac took home the win.
The Hornets also won the extension contest, in which every squad that participates holds up a flyer for as long as they can. In fact, the last three groups remaining were all repping the orange and black.
—
Section VII Cheerleading Champions
Overall Winners- Plattsburgh High
Division II (Small) Results- 1, NAC. 2, MCS. 3, SCS. 4, NCCS. 5, PCS.
Co-Ed Results- 1, PHS. 2, BCS.
Jump-off Contest- Shawna Manor, SCS.
Extension Contest- Plattsburgh High
