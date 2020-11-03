CLINTONVILLE — Plattsburgh High continued its successful swim season Monday with a 104-55 victory against AuSable Valley in a Champlain Valley Athletic Conference meet.
Marissa Silver was on two of the Hornets' three victorious relay squads and also took home wins in the 50 and 100 freestyles to help power her team to a win.
Alison Silver was on all three of Plattsburgh's winning relay teams, and Sophie LaValley was on two of the relay winners.
Allison McCormick led the Patriots with victories in the 200 individual medley as well as the 100 butterfly.
Chloe Hodgson snagged another individual win for AuSable Valley, touching up in 2:24.79 in the 200 freestyle.
Other race winners for the Hornets included Grace Coupal (100 backstroke), Annemarie Geiger (100 breaststroke) and Alison Silver (500 freestyle).
The Patriots' Emma Greene finished less than a second behind Marissa Silver in the 50 freestyle, and Allie Coupal had a nice 2:25.11 200 freestyle time for Plattsburgh, which secured second place.
Plattsburgh Hornets 104, AuSable Valley 55
200 medley relay
1. Plattsburgh Hornets 'A' (Silver, Marissa 8, Geiger, Annemarie 12, Silver, Alison 11, Abdallah, Andie 12), 2:16.18; 2. Plattsburgh Hornets 'B' (LaValley, Sophie 10, Fuller, Kasey 9, Briehl, Savanna 11, Gilbert, Darien 12), 2:23.19; 3. AuSable Valley 'A' (Snow, Olivia 10, Goodman, Alauna 9, Goodman, Mylea 12, Tremblay, Hannah 9), 3:05.85.
200 freestyle
1. Hodgson, Chloe, AVCS, 2:24.79; 2. Coupal, Allie, Hornets, 2:25.11; 3. Coupal, Grace, Hornets, 2:35.39; 4. Robidoux, Alona, Hornets, 2:45.24; 5. Snow, Olivia, AVCS, 3:10.64.
200 IM
1. McCormick, Allison, AVCS, 2:26.88; 2. Fuller, Kasey, Hornets, 2:54.82; 3. Goodman, Mylea, AVCS, 3:47.80; --. Abdallah, Andie, Hornets, DQ.
50 freestyle
1. Silver, Marissa, Hornets, 28.87; 2. Greene, Emma, AVCS, 29.75; 3. Abdallah, Andie, Hornets, 30.89; 4. Geiger, Annemarie, Hornets, 33.29; 5. Tremblay, Hannah, AVCS, 34.43.
100 butterfly
1. McCormick, Allison, AVCS, 1:11.24; 2. Coupal, Allie, Hornets, 1:22.59; 3. Robidoux, Alona, Hornets, 1:30.14.
100 freestyle
1. Silver, Marissa, Hornets, 1:06.07; 2. Tremblay, Hannah, AVCS, 1:17.93; 3. Midgett, Shelby, Hornets, 1:19.09; 4. Goodman, Alauna, AVCS, 1:40.48.
500 freestyle
1. Silver, Alison, Hornets, 6:18.51; 2. Hodgson, Chloe, AVCS, 6:38.68; 3. LaValley, Sophie, Hornets, 6:50.14.
200 freestyle relay
1. Plattsburgh Hornets 'A' (Silver, Marissa 8, Briehl, Savanna 11, Silver, Alison 11, LaValley, Sophie 10), 2:00.46; 2. Plattsburgh Hornets 'B' (Gilbert, Darien 12, Coupal, Allie 8, Fuller, Kasey 9, Coupal, Grace 8), 2:09.10; 3. AuSable Valley 'A' (McCormick, Allison 12, Goodman, Mylea 12, Greene, Emma 11, Hodgson, Chloe 12), 2:09.53.
100 backstroke
1. Coupal, Grace, Hornets, 1:18.42; 2. Gilbert, Darien, Hornets, 1:33.70; 3. Goodman, Mylea, AVCS, 1:39.90; 4. Given, Ava, Hornets, 1:40.15; 5. Snow, Olivia, AVCS, 1:42.81.
100 breaststroke
1. Geiger, Annemarie, Hornets, 1:28.25; 2. Greene, Emma, AVCS, 1:30.99; 3. Briehl, Savanna, Hornets, 1:36.74; 4. Goodman, Alauna, AVCS, 2:00.19; --. Trombley, Megan, Hornets, DQ.
400 freestyle relay
1. Plattsburgh Hornets 'A' (Silver, Alison 11, Coupal, Allie 8, Coupal, Grace 8, LaValley, Sophie 10), 4:28.71; 2. AuSable Valley 'A' (McCormick, Allison 12, Tremblay, Hannah 9, Hodgson, Chloe 12, Greene, Emma 11), 4:32.35; 3. Plattsburgh Hornets 'B' (Robidoux, Alona 9, Midgett, Shelby 9, Given, Ava 9, Trombley, Megan 9), 5:54.46.
