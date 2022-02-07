Plattsburgh High swimmers beat AuSable Valley, 237-228

CLINTONVILLE — Plattsburgh High’s swimmers beat the AuSable Valley squad in a close 237-228 margin at a boys varsity pentathlon, Monday.
Rafael Kowal played a big part in the Hornets win, taking the top spot in the 100-yard backstroke, 100-yard freestyle and 100-yard I.M. events.
Ben Insley took first in two events of his own, winning the 100-yard butterfly and 100-yard breaststroke events.
Alix Perras was the standout for the Patriot squad, taking second place in the 100-yard backstroke, 100-yard breaststroke and 100-yard I.M. events, while Patrick Hagadorn took third in the 100-yard backstroke and 100-yard freestyle events.
—
Plattsburgh High 237, AuSable Valley 228
100 Butterfly-1. Insley, PHS, 56.83; 2. R. Kowal, PHS, 59.95; 3. Wells, PHS, 1:05.94.
100 Backstroke- 1. R. Kowal, PHS, 58.10; 2. Perras, AVCS, 58.71; 3.Hagadorn, AVCS, 1:07.08.
100 Breaststroke- 1. Insley, PHS, 1:11.76; 2. Perras, AVCS, 1:16.57; 3.
Recore, PHS, 1:17.43.
100 Freestyle- 1. R. Kowal, PHS, 54.42; 2. Insley, PHS, 54.77; 3. Hagadorn, AVCS, 55.98.
100 IM- 1. R. Kowal, PHS, 1:02.28; 2. Perras, AVCS, 1:04.28; 3. Insley, PHS, 1:05.44.
