Plattsburgh High outlasts AuSable Valley in tight swim meet

PLATTSBURGH — Relays made the difference Tuesday in a Champlain Valley Athletic Conference girls swim meet between Plattsburgh High and AuSable Valley.
Why? Well, the Hornets won all three to help capture an 88.5-81.5 victory over the Patriots.
Marissa Silver, Allie Coupal, Savannah Briehl and Alison Silver were all on two of Plattsburgh's three victorious relay squads, while Alona Robidoux, Grace Coupal, Sophie LaValley and Kasey Fuller helped secure one relay win.
Marissa Silver also took home top honors in the 50 and 100 freestyles, and Allie Coupal won the 100 breaststroke.
AuSable Valley rolled in most of the individual races with Ella Garrow leading the way in the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke.
Annie Manion touched up first in the 200 freestyle, and Alexis Hathaway snagged top honors in the 100 butterfly.
Plattsburgh High 88.5, AuSable Valley 81.5
Girls 200 Yard Medley Relay Varsity
1, 1-1 Plattsburgh Hornets 'A' (Silver, Marissa 9, Coupal, Allie 9, Briehl, Savanna 12, Silver, Alison 12), 2:07.22. 2, 1-2 Patriots 'A' (Garrow, Ella 11, Roy, Katharine 11, Hathaway, Alexis 11, Chase, Emma 10), 2:07.95. 3, 1-3 Patriots 'B' (Frank-Calvo, Grace 12, Kabeli, Sophie 9, Davey, Molly 10, Greene, Emma 12), 2:29.78. 4, 1-4 Plattsburgh Hornets 'B' (Scott, Emily 10, Midgett, Shelby 10, Robidoux, Alona 10, Davis, Jaylynn 9), 2:40.37. 5, 1-5 Patriots 'C' x3:06.42.
Girls 200 Yard Freestyle Varsity
1, 1-1 Manion, Annie, Patriots, 2:18.73. 2, 1-2 Brousseau, Ashley, Patriots, 2:20.33. 3, 1-3 LaValley, Sophie, Hornets, 2:24.33. 4, 1-4 Kabeli, Sophie, Patriots, 2:29.32. 5, 1-5 Coupal, Grace, Hornets, 2:29.35. 6, 1-6 Scott, Emily, Hornets, 3:14.20.
Girls 200 Yard IM Varsity
1, 1-1 Garrow, Ella, Patriots, 2:30.51. 2, 1-2 Silver, Alison, Hornets, 2:38.45. 3, 1-3 Fuller, Kasey, Hornets, 2:48.74. 4, 1-4 Chase, Emma, Patriots, 2:56.32. 5, 1-5 Frank-Calvo, Grace, Patriots, 2:56.90. 6, 1-6 Plaza, Anna, Hornets, 3:58.66.
Girls 50 Yard Freestyle Varsity
1, 1-1 Silver, Marissa, Hornets, 27.64. 2, 1-2 Hathaway, Alexis, Patriots, 27.73. 3, 1-3 Greene, Emma, Patriots, 30.73. 4, 1-4 Midgett, Shelby, Hornets, 31.79. 5, 1-5 Davis, Jaylynn, Hornets, 33.60. 6, 1-6 Tremblay, Hannah, Patriots, 33.69.
Girls 100 Yard Butterfly Varsity
1, 1-1 Hathaway, Alexis, Patriots, 1:09.12. 2, 1-2 Silver, Alison, Hornets, 1:12.06. 3, 1-3 Briehl, Savanna, Hornets, 1:14.39. 4, 1-4 Robidoux, Alona, Hornets, 1:26.33. 5, 1-5 Kabeli, Sophie, Patriots, 1:27.78. 6, 1-6 Garrand, Layla, Patriots, 1:34.45.
Girls 100 Yard Freestyle Varsity
1, 1-1 Silver, Marissa, Hornets, 1:00.88. 2, 1-2 Manion, Annie, Patriots, 1:01.72. 3, 1-3 Roy, Katharine, Patriots, 1:05.22. 3, 1-3 Coupal, Allie, Hornets, 1:05.22. 5, 1-5 Greene, Emma, Patriots, 1:08.69. 6, 1-6 Robidoux, Alona, Hornets, 1:15.22.
Girls 500 Yard Freestyle Varsity
1, 1-1 Brousseau, Ashley, Patriots, 6:22.30. 2, 1-2 Fuller, Kasey, Hornets, 6:40.16. 3, 1-3 Briehl, Savanna, Hornets, 7:00.12. 4, 1-4 Paul, Abbey, Patriots, 7:13.43. 5, 1-5 Garrand, Layla, Patriots, 7:31.66. 6, 1-6 Merrill, Jessica, Hornets, 8:25.94.
Girls 200 Yard Freestyle Relay Varsity
1, 1-1 Plattsburgh Hornets 'A' (Robidoux, Alona 10, Coupal, Grace 9, LaValley, Sophie 11, Fuller, Kasey 10), 2:01.83. 2, 1-2 Patriots 'B' (Greene, Emma 12, Hull, Caitlin , Tremblay, Hannah 10, Paul, Abbey 10), 2:13.96. 3, 1-3 Plattsburgh Hornets 'B' (Midgett, Shelby 10, Plaza, Anna 11, Merrill, Jessica 9, Davis, Jaylynn 9), 2:29.86. 4, 1-4 Patriots 'C' (Finlaw, Alaunah , Snow, Olivia 11, Haner, Lindsey , Stanley, Phoenix ), 2:47.54. --, 1- Patriots 'A' (Chase, Emma 10, Garrow, Ella 11, Manion, Annie 8, Brousseau, Ashley 11), DQ.
Girls 100 Yard Backstroke Varsity
1, 1-1 Garrow, Ella, Patriots, 1:10.04. 2, 1-2 LaValley, Sophie, Hornets, 1:13.98. 3, 1-3 Coupal, Grace, Hornets, 1:17.27. 4, 1-4 Frank-Calvo, Grace,Patriots, 1:17.77. 5, 1-5 Davey, Molly, Patriots, 1:31.24. 6, 1-6 Plaza, Anna, Hornets, 1:50.83.
Girls 100 Yard Breaststroke Varsity
1, 1-1 Coupal, Allie, Hornets, 1:23.12. 2, 1-2 Roy, Katharine, Patriots, 1:28.81. 3, 1-3 Chase, Emma, Patriots, 1:33.89. 4, 1-4 Midgett, Shelby, Hornets, 1:44.39. 5, 1-5 Scott, Emily, Hornets, 1:49.31. 6, 1-6 Snow, Olivia, Patriots, 1:50.60.
Girls 400 Yard Freestyle Relay Varsity
1, 1-1 Plattsburgh Hornets 'A' (Silver, Alison 12, Briehl, Savanna 12, Coupal, Allie 9, Silver, Marissa 9), 4:10.34. 2, 1-2 Patriots 'A' (Manion, Annie 8, Brousseau, Ashley 11, Roy, Katharine 11, Hathaway, Alexis 11), 4:12.60. 3, 1-3 Plattsburgh Hornets 'B' (Davis, Jaylynn 9, Coupal, Grace 9, Fuller, Kasey 10, LaValley, Sophie 11), 4:50.55. 4, 1-4 Patriots 'B' (Paul, Abbey 10, Kabeli, Sophie 9, Tremblay, Hannah 10, Frank-Calvo, Grace 12), 4:59.73. 5, 1-5 Patriots 'C' (Haner, Lindsey , Hull, Caitlin , Snow, Olivia 11, ), x5:54.64.
