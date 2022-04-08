Plattsburgh High opens season with pair of wins

PLATTSBURGH — Two games into its season, the Plattsburgh High boys’ lacrosse team remains undefeated, beating Massena and Potsdam this past week.
In the Wednesday game against Massena, the Hornets needed overtime, but came out on top in the end, winning 9-8.
Preston Daniels and Aiden Nye each tallied hat tricks to lead Plattsburgh, with Daniels tacking on an assist as well, while Jake Kennedy, Dominick Allen and Chase Laravia each scored one.
James Burnham recorded an assist and Corbin Murray made 11 saves to secure the Hornets win.
Kyden Jacobs’ hat trick and Peyton Puente’s two goals paced the Massena squad in their loss.
POTSDAM
Plattsburgh then went on the road, Thursday, having an easier time than in its Wednesday tilt.
Nye and Allen each netted a pair of goals in the 7-3 Plattsburgh win while Kennedy, Daniels and Ben Cope each tallying one of their own.
Corbin Murray made 12 saves in his second win in a row.
Alexander Baxter led Potsdam in its loss with two goals, with Liam McCargan scoring the teams other tally.
Bryan Dillon made 21 saves for the Sandstoners in their defeat.
—
Plattsburgh High 9, Massena 8 (OT)
Scoring
PHS- Daniels 3-1, Nye 3-0, Kennedy 1-2, Allen 1-0, Laravia 1-0, Burnham 0-1.
MAS- Jacobs 3-0, Thompson 1-2, Puente 2-0, Rogers 1-1, Sunday 1-0.
Saves- Murray, PHS, 11.
—
Plattsburgh High 7, Potsdam 3
Scoring
PHS- Nye 2-0, Allen 2-0, Kennedy 1-1, Daniels 1-0, Cope 1-0.
PDM- Baxter 2-0, McCargan 1-0.
Saves- Murray, PHS, 12. Dillon, PDM, 21.
