Plattsburgh High girls lacrosse ready for inaugural game

PLATTSBURGH — History will be made Wednesday as the Plattsburgh High girls lacrosse team plays its first game in program history.
The Hornets, which had a handful of practices last season before all spring sports were brought to a halt by the COVID-19 pandemic, are back this year and ready to roll.
Plattsburgh plays at 6 p.m. at Section X's Heuvelton and has its first home game Friday against Canton.
The 22-player roster is comprised of players from AuSable Valley, Beekmantown, Chazy, Peru, Plattsburgh and Saranac.
"The team is a product of years of groundwork through the Plattsburgh Lacrosse Club, with players competing at that level in New York, Vermont and Canada," coaches Shannon Brown and Ken Knelly said in a joint statement.
"A self-funded team, many of our players have been involved in raising money as well for equipment, games and more. We were approved for our first season in 2020, cut short after six practices due to COVID. We are learning and growing every time we step on the field."
The coaching staff has been impressed with the grit, energy and effort of all the players.
The Hornets will face Section X teams as well as one Section VII opponent in Saranac Lake/Lake Placid.
In all, Plattsburgh is scheduled to play 14 games and will look to improve throughout the season.
The Hornets also have a special volunteer assistant this season as Plattsburgh State women's lacrosse coach Julie Decker has been helping the team.
"We will compete hard in all games and learn from every experience," Brown and Knelly said. "It is a five-week sprint, and we will be in it until the finish."
Team Roster
Katie Rondeau, Adrienne Gonyo, Cecilia LaBarge, Celine Juneau, Kaydence Rovers, Sophia Brown, Krista Gruber, Deidre O'Callaghan, Annemarie Geiger, Bella Girard, Jillian Kain, Natalie Kay, Susie Kennedy, Avah LaPorte, Kiara Maggy, Christina Maglione, Tessa Seifert, Erin Sholtis, Robin Trombly, Ada Johnston, Cheyenne Knelly, Reece Montville.
