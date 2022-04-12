FORT COVINGTON — Salmon River defeated Plattsburgh High girls' lacrosse, 18-1, Tuesday, in a Section VII-X varsity lacrosse contest.
Marina Kane scored Plattsburgh’s (0-1) lone goal.
"Todays game will be a learning experience for us,” Hornets coach Shannon Brown said. "We faced an experienced, highly skilled team, giving us many takeaways for the rest of the season.”
Ariyah LaFrance, Joryan Adams, and Joanna Lazore had three goals each for Salmon River (2-0). Tallis Tarbell, Kaydence Sunday, Azalea Lazore and Iohserrio Tabor added a pair each, with Wynter Jock adding a score.
The Shamrocks won the league championship last season, posting an undefeated 14-0 regular season record.
Kimora Swamp had nine saves for Salmon River. Sophia Brown contributed eight saves for Plattsburgh.
It was the Hornets first full game of the season. Plattsburgh High School's opening game against Potsdam last week was suspended with 19:53 left in the second half. The Sandstoners led 5-4 at the stoppage. The game will be finished later this season.
Salmon River and Plattsburgh swapped home games due to continuing unplayable conditions at the Hornets' lower athletic field. The Shamrocks will visit Plattsburgh on Tuesday, May 10.
Salmon River 18, Plattsburgh High 1
Halftime score- 13-0, Salmon River
SATURDAY
BOYS
ST. LAWRENCE 13
PLATTSBURGH HIGH 1
BRASHER FALLS — The Hornet boys went on the road to play a tough Larries team last weekend, but they couldn't get the desired result.
Dominick Allen scored the lone Plattsburgh High goal in the game, allowing the Hornets to go into halftime down 8-1.
"James Burnham and Dominick Allen had standout performances against a top-tier opponent," coach Tom Pillsworth said. "Both boys capitalized on their limited opportunities to impact the game."
Owen Pray and Corbin Murray made four and seven saves, respectively, in the Hornet net in the loss.
St. Lawrence 13, Plattsburgh High 1
PHS 1 0 — 1
SLC 8 5 — 13
Scoring
PHS- Allen 1-0.
SLC- Ashley 6-2, Strawser 2-0, Foster 2-0, Sirles 1-0, Provost 1-0, Dow 1-0.
Shots- St. Lawrence, 35-14.
Ground balls- St. Lawrence, 8-6.
Faceoffs- St. Lawrence, 11-2.
Saves- Pray, PHS, 4; Murray, PHS, 7. Adams, SLC, 9.
