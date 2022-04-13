Plattsburgh High girls drop lacrosse matchup with Massena, 16-2

MASSENA — Plattsburgh High School's girls lacrosse team dropped a physical road contest to Massena Wednesday, 16-2.
Emilee Geiger and Reese Gregoire scored for Plattsburgh (0-2).
"The score may not reflect it, but I am very proud of our team,” said Hornets coach Shannon Brown. "They kept their composure in a very rough game. They played hard until the end.”
Brooke Terry scored four times for the Red Raiders (2-0). She was joined by Hailey LaShomb and Jayla Thompson, three each; Harper Oakes, two; and Lindsay D’Arienzo, Karenhatironhtha Johnson, and Katherine Mayer.
Skarlett Wilson had five saves for Massena. Sophia Brown contributed 13 saves for Plattsburgh.
The Hornets pick up a busy schedule after spring break, facing the Canton Bears next on April 26 at home.
—
Massena 16, Plattsburgh High 2
Halftime score: 10-1.
TUESDAY
BOYS
SALMON RIVER 14
PLATTSBURGH 1
PLATSTBURGH — The Hornet boys fell to one of the league’s best teams, Wednesday, losing 14-1 to the Shamrocks.
Jake Kennedy notched the Plattsburgh squad’s lone goal in the game.
“Final score aside, we showed noticeable improvement from our game on Saturday,” Hornet coach Tom Pillsworth said. “Our young guns like Shamus Bibeau, Declan Baker, and Chase Laravia are starting to play more aggressive and they continue to get better in every game.”
Corbin Murray stopped 10 Red Raider shots in the loss, while teammate Owen Pray stopped three.
—
Salmon River 14, Plattsburgh High 1
PHS 0 1 — 1
SR 8 6 — 14
Scoring
PHS- Kennedy 1-0.
SLC- R. Cook-Francis 3-0, T. Barnes 2-0, T. Lazore 2-0, W. Oakes 2-0, E. Seymour 2-0, K. Herne 1-1, A. Delormier 1-1, C. Cree 1-0, K. Thompson 1-0.
Shots- Salmon River, 37-18.
Ground balls- Salmon River, 20-5.
Faceoffs- Salmon River, 9-8.
Saves- Murray, PHS, 10; Pray, PHS, 3. Thompson, SR, 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.