Plattsburgh High girls beat SLP, 5-0

SARANAC LAKE — The Plattsburgh High girls skated away with a 5-0 road win against SLP, Wednesday.
“I thought we played well; we missed a key scoring opportunity early in the game, gave up two power play goals and had a very flukie one get by our goaltender so all in all our effort was good on our senior night,” SLP coach Butch Martin said.
Amanda Vaughn opened the scoring for the Hornets, with McKenzie Brown and Adyson Campbell assisting on the powerplay marker at 13:27 into the first period.
Plattsburgh took the 1-0 lead into intermission and got right back to work in the second.
Ava Perry and Abby Phillips each tallied a goal in the middle frame, and Tekla Fine-Lease and Vaughn each added a goal in the third period to complete the final 5-0 score.
Amelia LeBrun stopped 15 shots in the Hornets nets for the shutout while Kelsey McKillip stopped 34 of 39 for SLP in the loss.
“Kelsie McKillip once again had a solid effort in our goal,” Martin said.
—
Plattsburgh 5, SLP 0
PHS 1 2 2 — 5
SLP 0 0 0 — 0
First period- 1, PHS, Vaughan PPG (Brown, Campbell) 13:27.
Second period- 2, PHS, Perry (Vaughn), 7:25. 3, PHS, Phillips, 10:40.
Third period- 4, PHS, Fine-Lease (Phillips, Abellard), 3:54. 5, PHS, Vaughn (Brown, Kennedy), 8:58.
Shots/Saves- LeBrun, PHS, 15-15. McKillip, SLP, 39-34.
