Plattsburgh High girls beat Canton, 5-2

PLATTSBURGH — Canton tried to make a late comeback, but the Plattsburgh High girls hockey team held on to win a non-league matchup, Friday.
“Our team played a strong two periods,” Hornet coach Trevor Cameron said. “Our third period was a little scattered but we grinded it out to the end.”
The first period passed with no scoring before Plattsburgh’s McKenzie Brown opened the scoring 4:07 into the second.
She added another later in that period, while Amanda Vaughn and Adyson Campbell each also added a tally to make it a four-goal period for the Hornets. It was Campbell’s first varsity goal.
Taylor Stoll got Canton on the board early in the third period, netting a power-play goal 58 seconds into the final frame, before Cate DeCoteau got the Golden Bears within two with a goal of her own roughly seven minutes later.
Brown then completed her hat trick with an empty net goal in the late goings of the game, putting Plattsburgh comfortably ahead, 5-2.
Plattsburgh 5, Canton 2
CAN 0 0 2 — 2
PHS 0 4 1 — 5
First period- No scoring.
Second period- 1, PHS, Brown, 4:07. 2, PHS, Vaughn (Montville), 8:43. 3, PHS, Campbell, 10:29. 4, PHS, Brown, 13:43.
Third period- 5, CAN, Stoll PPG (Cruerer, Hoose), 0:58. 6, CAN, DeCoteau (Francis), 7:28. 7, PHS, Brown ENG, 13:52.
Shots/Saves- Lebrun, PHS, 15-15, Lamoy, PHS, 3-2; Barnett, PHS, 4-3. Bullock, CAN, 27-22.
