Plattsburgh High boys lacrosse falls to Ogdensburg, 8-3

PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh High boys put up a fight but fell, 8-3, to the Ogdensburg Blue Devils, Thursday.
"Our team continues to improve on the little things that keep us competitive in our games,” coach Tom Pillsworth said. “Corbin Murray really stood tall in net for us today against a tenacious Ogdensburg offense.”
The Plattsburgh High squad had quite a few injuries today that disrupted its rhythm, according to Pillsworth.
But Chase Laravia took advantage of the extra playing time, scoring one of the Hornets’ three goals, while Preston Daniels tallied the other two.
Drew Costello powered the Ogdensburg offence in their win with four goals and an assist, while Chase Jacobs scored three of his own in the Blue Devil win.
—
Ogdensburg 8, Plattsburgh 3
OGD 3 5 — 8
PHS 1 2 — 3
Ogdensburg- Costello 4-1, Bullock 2-0, Frederick 1-0, Irvine 1-0, Jacobs 0-3.
PHS- Daniels 2-0, Laravia 1-0.
Shots- Ogdensburg, 37-11.
Ground balls- Ogdensburg, 46-26.
Faceoffs- 7-7.
Saves- Worden, OGD, 3; Sovie, OGD, 3. Murray, PHS, 19.
