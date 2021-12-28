Plattsburgh High boys fall to St. Lawrence in non-league hockey action

ALEXANDRIA BAY — In the second day of a non-league tournament, the Plattsburgh High boys hockey team led the game in chances, but fell to St. Lawrence Central, 4-2.
"We played a better game today and felt like we controlled most of the game, unfortunately the score wasn't in our favor,” Plattsburgh coach Joe Tolosky said. “We had plenty of chances, just weren't able to capitalize on most scoring opportunities."
Two goals from the Larries’ Charlie Dow led St. Lawrence into the first intermission with a 2-0 lead, before Jesiah Adams made it a three-goal lead on a powerplay, 43 seconds into the middle period.
Jace Lacey got the Hornets on the board 6:25 into the second period, assisted by Hayden Colburn, and a powerplay goal from Bostyn Duquette shortly into the third period got Plattsburgh within one.
But the comeback bid would fall short, with St. Lawrence re-establishing the two-goal lead with a marker from Connor Foster.
Avery Zenger stopped 30 of the Hornets’ 32 shots in the Larries win, while Plattsburgh’s Ty Calkins stopped 12 of 16.
"Now it's time to re-group and learn from this tournament as we prepare for league play," Tolosky said.
—
St. Lawrence 4, Plattsburgh 2
SLC 2 1 1 — 4
PHS 0 1 1 — 2
First period- 1, SLC, Dow, 8:56. 2, SLC, Dow (Adams), 16:42.
Second period- 3, SLC, Adams ppg, 0:43. 4, PHS, Lacey (Colburn) 6:25.
Third period- 5, PHS, Duquette ppg (Lacey, Calkins), 0:58. 6, SLC, Foster (Dow), 8:01.
Shots/Saves- Zenger, SLC, 32-30. T. Calkins, PHS, 16-12.
