Plattsburgh high boys fall to Ogdensburg

PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh High boys' hockey team fell to Ogdensburg, 5-1, in a non-league tuneup tilt, Monday.
Kaleb Spears opened the scoring for the Blue Devils in the first period before Drew Costello netted a two-goal second period for the Ogdensburg Free Academy squad.
"Tonight was a valuable experience for us against a solid opponent in Ogdensburg," Hornet coach Joe Tolosky said. "We liked our start but we seemed to be a step behind for most of the night; We struggled with 50/50 races and puck battles, and that's what will ultimately give a team the edge."
Spears added another assist on a Bryan Doser goal in the third, and the Blue Devils capped the night with a Landin McDonald goal with 23 seconds left.
Plattsburgh’s lone tally came in the middle period when Braeden Calkins scored his first varsity goal.
"We will lick our wounds and be a better hockey team after learning from this one," Tolosky said.
—
Ogdensburg 5, Plattsburgh High 1
OFA 1 2 2 — 5
PHS 0 1 0 — 1
First period- 1, OFA, Spears (Mills, Irvine), 10:25.
Second period- 2, OFA, Costello (Doser), 1:53. 3, PHS, Calkins, 14:09 (PP). 4, OFA, Costello (McDonald), 15:55.
Third period- 5, OFA, Doser (Spears), 14:21. 6, OFA, McDonald, 16:37.
Shots/Saves- Jacobs, OFA, 17-16. T. Calkins, PHS, 40-35.
