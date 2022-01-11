SARANAC LAKE — Plattsburgh High’s Max Filosca led the team with 19 points en route to their 58-51 victory over Saranac Lake, Tuesday, in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference basketball.
Filosca netted two three-pointers, along with Michael Phillips who totaled 10 points. Carter King recorded 13 for the Hornets.
“Plattsburgh played good team defense and limited our shot selection,” Saranac Lake coach Dermott Morgan said.
“They got a great game from Filosca.”
For the Red Storm, Nate McCarthy led the game with 22 points, despite the loss. Carter Hewitt tallied 15, including two treys. Landon Faubert also netted one three-pointer.
“We played a better second half, but Plattsburgh High held on to win,” Morgan said.
—
Plattsburgh High 58, Saranac Lake 51
Plattsburgh High (58)
Phillips 3-2-10, Filosca 8-1-19, Crowley 4-0-8, Wylie 2-0-4, Mulholland 1-0-2, King 5-3-13, Tuller 0-0-0, Trombley 1-0-2. Totals: 24-6-58.
Saranac Lake (51)
LaDue 1-0-2, Wilson 0-0-0, McCarthy 9-4-22, Akey 1-0-2, Navarra 2-1-5, Faubert 2-0-5, Hewitt 6-1-15. Totals: 21-6-51.
Halftime- PHS, 25-19.
3 point goals- PHS (4) Phillips 2, Filosca 2. SL (3) Faubert, Hewitt 2.
MORIAH 64
BEEKMANTOWN 45
MORIAH — The Vikings, with help from Cooper Allen and his 26-point, four three-pointer game, pushed past the Eagles.
Bryce Sprague netted 14 points for Moriah, and Brady Olcott 12, with two treys, along with seven assists. Rowan Swan collected 12 boards and eight points.
“Allen had a very good offensive night for us,” Moriah coach Brian Cross said.
For Beekmantown, Josh Burgin dominated, with the game-high 32 points. Brady Mannix and Nate Parliament each netted a three in the loss.
“They played us tough the entire game,” Cross said. “We got out to an early lead but could not put them away.”
“We had no answer for Burgin, he played a great all-around game.”
—
Moriah 64, Beekmantown 45
Moriah (64)
Fleury 2-0-4, Olcott 4-2-12, Sargent 0-0-0, Pelkey 0-0-0, Allen 11-0-26, Langey 0-0-0, Peters 0-0-0, Sprague 6-2-14, Swan 3-2-8, Scoresome 0-0-0. Totals: 26-6-64.
Beekmantown (45)
Viau 0-2-2, Mannix 2-0-5, Beebe 0-1-1, Parent 0-0-0, Parliament 2-0-5, Beauregard 0-0-0, Burgin 12-8-32, Sand 0-0-0. Totals: 16-11-45.
Halftime- Moriah, 37-23.
3 point goals- Moriah (6) Olcott 2, Allen 4. Beekmantown (2) Mannix, Parliament.
TICONDEROGA 46
PERU 30
TICONDEROGA — Braden Perry tallied 15 points and eight blocks in the Sentinels’ win over the Nighthawks.
Ticonderoga’s Ayden Smith had two treys, while Kaleb Gijanto and Thomas Montalbano each netted one. Smith was the next leading scorer, with 13 points.
“We came out slow and out of sync offensively, but our defense kept us close or with a lead for long enough for our offense to come around,” Sentinels coach Joe Defayette said.
For Peru, Dominic Falvo led with 13 points, including one three-pointer. Wyatt Premore was next with 10 marks, including two treys.
“Peru played hard throughout, never giving up and trimmed a 20-point second half deficit to 10 with about two minutes left in the game,” Defayette said.
—
Ticonderoga 46, Peru 30
Ticonderoga (46)
Yaw 0-0-0, Smith 5-1-13, Stipo 0-0-0, Montalbano 3-0-7, Molina 0-0-0, Vigliotti 0-1-1, Crammond 0-0-0, Perry 7-1-15, Drinkwine 2-0-4, Stonitsch 0-1-1, Olden 1-0-2, Gijanto 1-0-3. Totals: 19-4-46.
Peru (30)
Premore 4-0-10, Haudberg 0-0-0, Falro 5-2-13, Palmer 0-1-1, Corral 0-2-2, Sweeney 0-1-1, Petro 1-1-3, Lawrence 0-0-0. Totals: 10-7-30.
Halftime- Ticonderoga, 16-13.
3 point goals- Ticonderoga (4) Smith 2, Montalbano, Gijanto. Peru (3) Premore 2, Falro.
MVAC
SETON CATHOLIC 61
BOQUET VALLEY 54
ELIZABETHTOWN — Alex Coupal’s 26-point attack was what the Knights needed against the Griffins.
Along with that Coupal had six three-pointers along with eight rebounds, and Ashton Guay had two treys. Aiden Pearl netted 14 points in the win.
“Seton did a nice job converting their chances,” Boquet Valley coach Colby Pulsifer said.
Jackson Hooper, despite the loss, was the game’s high scorer, with 34 points, 15 rebounds and one trey. Aiden Lobdell also contributed 10 points for the Griffins.
“We struggled to knock our shots down tonight. We didn’t seem to get a friendly home bounce,” Pulsifer said.
—
Seton Catholic 61, Boquet Valley 54
SC (61)
Guay 3-0-8, Coupal 10-0-26, Grafstein 0-0-0, Vega 4-1-7, Gao 0-0-0, Pearl 7-0-14, Allen 3-0-6. Totals: 25-1-61
BV (54)
Hooper 15-3-34, Burdo 0-0-0, Race 3-2-8, Buehler 0-0-0, Fiegl 0-0-0, Lobdell 5-0-10, Rice 1-0-2. Totals: 24-5-54.
Halftime- BV, 26-24.
3 point goals- SC (8) Guay 2, Coupal 6. BV (1) Hooper.
CROWN POINT 64
BOLTON 30
CROWN POINT — Trevor Harris and Noah Spaulding combined for 41 points in the Panthers victory over the Eagles, continuing their unbeaten streak.
Harris had 21 points, while Spaulding had 20, along with four three-pointers. Anthony Greenan and Reese Pertak each netted 11 points for the winning cause.
“We played a very good defensive game tonight, holding a young but very determined Bolton team to two first quarter points and just eight total in the first half,” Crown Point coach Jason Hughes said.
“Our pressure continues to lead us and allows us to dictate the tempo. We turned them over and got a bunch of easy buckets early in the game and we were better about executing offense against their zone.”
Hughes recognized Pertak as having good games coming off the bench, and providing a spark on both offense and defense.
For Bolton, Jaxon Egloff had the high with 11 points, followed by Jace Hubert’s seven. The duo also combined for the team’s four three-pointers, three from Egloff and one from Hubert.
“Bolton is very young but they are talented,” Hughes said.
“I have tremendous respect for Coach Kober and what they are doing with their program. He has 7th and 8th graders executing on offense and putting the ball in the basket. They made us work defensively and they battled for 32 minutes.”
—
Crown Point 66, Bolton 30
Crown Point (66)
Harris 10-1-21, Spaulding 8-0-20, Greenan 4-2-11, Pertak 4-2-11, Beeman 1-0-2, Woods 0-1-1, Waldorf 0-0-0, Stone 0-0-0, Tompkins 0-0-0. Totals: 27-6-66.
Bolton (30)
Egloff 4-0-11, Hubert 2-2-7, Kelley 1-3-5, Eager 2-0-4, Becker 1-1-3, Johnson 0-0-0, Trowbridge 0-0-0. Totals: 10-6-30.
Halftime- Crown Point, 32-8.
3 point goals- CP (6) Spaulding 4, Greenan, Pertak. Bolton (4) Egloff 3, Hubert.
