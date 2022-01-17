Plattsburgh High boys beat Saranac, 4-2

PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh High's boys defended their home barn with a 4-2 win over Saranac, Saturday.
The Hornets were led on the scoresheet by Jace Lacey's hat trick in the victory, while in nets, Ty Calkins stopped 25 of the Chiefs' 27 shots.
"In practice we focused on ways to create more pressure offensively and sustain it," Plattsburgh coach Joe Tolosky said. "I was very pleased with our overall effort and attention to detail."
The Hornets were down by one going into the second period, after goals from Saranac's Ethan Barnes and Landen Duprey, but came back strong in the middle frame.
After opening the scoring for Plattsburgh in the first period, Lacey scored a shorthanded goal 9:26 into the second and netted a power-play goal just under three minutes later.
Hayden Colburn put the game away for good with an empty-net goal with 12 seconds left in the game.
"Saranac has some serious threats who can really shoot the puck," Tolosky said. "Trailing by one after the first, we refocused and responded well."
—
Plattsburgh 4, Saranac 2
SCS 2 0 0 — 2
PHS 1 2 1 — 4
First period- 1, PHS, Lacey (Knowles), 1:59. 2, SCS, Barnes, 8:10. 3, SCS, Duprey (Barnes, Buckley), 16:28.
Second period- 4, PHS, Lacey SHG (Kay), 9:26. 5, PHS, Lacey PPG (Colburn), 12:02.
Third period- 6, PHS, Colburn ENG (Kain, Kennedy), 16:48.
Shots/Saves- T. Calkins, PHS, 27-25. Patnode, SCS, 25-21.
