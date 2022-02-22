PLATTSBURGH — Ty Calkins and Hayden Colburn led the way Tuesday night as the Plattsburgh High School boys' hockey team skated to a 3-1 victory over SLP in the Section VII Division II quarterfinals.
The win sends the fourth-seeded Hornets into Thursday night's semifinals at the Stafford Ice Arena against Champlain Valley Athletic Conference champion and top seed Beekmantown.
Calkins stopped 28 of 29 shots in net and Colburn's short-handed goal early in the second period put PHS ahead to stay.
“Give credit to SLP for playing a tough game,” PHS coach Joe Tolosky said. “It went back and forth all game.
“I'm proud of our players for the heart and effort they showed tonight. I think they had some jitters at the beginning, but that didn't discourage them and they kept building momentum as the game went on.”
SLP, the fifth seed, grabbed the lead with 3:02 gone in the contest when Brady Tremblay scored off a Bailey Bartholomew assist.
PHS, however, came right back at the 6:38 mark, with Bostyn Duquette knotting the score off a Drew Knowles' assist.
It stayed 1-all until Colburn tallied his unassisted short-handed marker with 3:41 gone in the second.
“Hayden played his best game of the season tonight,” Tolosky said. “He worked so hard to score his goal.”
Both teams had their chances the rest of the way, with Calkins and SLP netminder Brayden Munn, who played well with 31 saves, giving their teams a chance to win it.
“Ty played a great game and improved as the night went on,” Tolosky said. “He made some incredible saves to keep the game in our favor.”
Knowles, who had an earlier assist, applied the finishing touch with three seconds remaining in the contest with a power-play goal into an empty net after Munn was removed for an extra attacker.
—
Plattsburgh 3, SLP 1
SLP 1 0 0 — 1
PHS 1 1 1 — 3
First period- 1, SLP, Tremblay (Bartholomew), 3:02. 2, PHS, Duquette (Knowles), 6:38.
Second period- 2, PHS, Colburn shg, 3:41.
Third period- 3, PHS, Knowles ppg, eng, 16:57.
Shots- SLP, 34-29.
Saves- B. Munn, SLP, 31. Calkins, PHS, 28.
SATURDAY
NON-LEAGUE
SALMON RIVER 5
NCCS 2
FORT COVINGTON — Northeastern Clinton tied state-ranked Salmon River in the third period, but the Shamrocks tallied the next three goals to pull away in non-league play.
Evan Collette scored two goals and added two assists for Salmon River, currently ranked seventh in the state in Division II. Ethan Moulton, Carter Johnson and Connor Dishaw chipped in with a goal each.
Winnie Simpson and Chase Letourneau tallied for the Cougars, with Letourneau's goal at 3:36 of the third knotting the score at 2-all.
But Collette put the Shamrocks ahead for good three minutes later.
Tehaneratains Barnes recorded 30 saves in the Salmon River nets and Alain Juneau 35 stops for the Cougars
"I was very happy with our effort against a quality opponent," NCCS coach Scott Lafountain said. "We had a great second period with some good chances. But give credit to their goalie, who was very good.
"Now we look forward to playing Saranac in the sectional semifinals on Thursday at the Cougar Dome in Rouses Point."
—
Salmon River 5, NCCS 2
NCCS 0 1 1 — 2
SR 1 1 3 — 5
First period- 1, SR, Moulton (White), 6:37.
Second period- 2, SR, Collette (Dishaw), 3:41. 3, NCCS, Simpson (Letourneau, Ebersol), 8:04.
Third period- 4, NCCS, Letourneau (Racine), 3:36. 5, SR, Collette (Wylie), 6:39. 6, SR, Johnson (Collette), 8:07. 7, SR, Dishaw (Collette, White), 11:21.
Shots- Salmon River, 40-32.
Saves- Juneau, NCCS, 35. Barnes, SR, 30.
SARANAC 7
ST. LAWRENCE 3
BRASHER FALLS — The Chiefs took home a decisive non-league win over the Larries, Saturday.
The charge was led by Landen Duprey, who scored a hat trick and opened the scoring just 46 seconds into the game.
"We played well in the first and third periods, but lost focus in the second period," Saranac coach Robby Knowles said. "St. Lawrence put pressure on us by pulling back within one, but we responded well and eventually gained separation back."
On top of Duprey's goal in the first, Evan Patrie notched one of his own and Hunter Provost scored twice to send the Chiefs to the first intermission up 4-0.
St. Lawrence then halved that lead in the second period with goals from Connor Provost and Ashton Adams before Adams got the Larries within one in the early goings of the third.
But Duprey then completed his hat trick and Nolan Miner scored one of his own to put the game away for Saranac.
"Our guys are playing well right now and we hope to ride the momentum of a five-game winning streak into the playoffs for our matchup against NCCS."
—
Saranac 7, St. Lawrence 3
SCS 4 0 3 — 7
SLC 0 2 1 — 3
First period- 1, SCS, Duprey (Patrie, Buckley), :46. 2, SCS, Patrie (Provost, Duprey), 8:09. 3, SCS, Provost (O'Connell, Maggy), 13:53. 4, SCS, Provost (O'Connell), 15:58.
Second period- 5, SLC, Connor Provost PPG (Lamora), 4:30. 6, SLC, Ashton Adams (Lamora), 14:58.
Third period- 7, SLC, A. Adams (Lamora), 4:53. 8, SCS, Duprey ppg (Patrie, Patnode), 7:51. 9, SCS, Miner (Provost, O'Connell), 10:56. 10, SCS, Duprey (Webb, Buckley), 12:55.
Shots- Saranac, 39-34.
Saves- Zenger, SLC, 11-15; Braydon Aller, SLC, 21-24. Patnode, SCS, 31-34.
MASSENA 3
BEEKMANTOWN 0
PLATTSBURGH — The Eagles fell to the Red Raiders in a final tuneup before sectionals over the weekend.
"The effort was there tonight, and we controlled the play for the majority of the game putting up 39 shots on goal, but had too many mental mistakes in our end to beat a team of Massena's caliber," Beekmantown coach Justin Frechette said.
Connor Terry opened the scoring for Massena in the first, before a scoreless middle frame.
Trysen Sunday then scored in the third off an assist from Aidan Aldous, and Owen Converse made it 3-0, Red Raiders, before the end of the game.
Beekmantown's Austin Doser stopped 18 of 21 shots in the loss.
—
Massena 3, Beekmantown 0
MAS 1 0 2 — 3
BCS 0 0 0 — 0
First period- 1, MAS, Terry (Sunday).
Second period- No Scoring.
Third period- 2, MAS, Sunday (Aldous). 3, MAS, Converse (Marasco).
Shots/Saves- Doser, BCS, 21-18. MAS, 39-39.
