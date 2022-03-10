Plattsburgh High and AuSable Valley swimmers compete at States

Members of the AuSable Valley and Plattsburgh High boys swim teams. Pictured left to right are: Isaac Dubay, Ben Insley, Ryan Recore, Chandler Perry, Alix Perras, David Butler, Patrick Hagadorn, Hayden Wells, Cohen Fitzwater, Rafael Kowal. (Photo Provided)

ITHACA — A group of Plattsburgh High and AuSable Valley boys swimmers recently traveled to the 2022 NYSPHSAA Boys Swimming and Diving Championships, March 4 and 5.

The Hornets saw Isaac Dubay, Ben Insley, Ryan Recore, Hayden Wells, Cohen Fitzwater and Rafael Kowal compete in the event, while Chandler Perry, Alix Perras, David Butler and Patrick Hagadorn swam for the Patriots.

Standouts of the meet for Section VII were Kowal, Wells, Fitzwater and Insley, whose 1:37.55 time in the 200 yard free relay earned Plattsburgh an appearance in the finals of the event last Saturday.

In the finals, the Hornet team placed 24th with a time of 1:37.55. 

For full results, visit https://nysphsaa.org/documents/2022/3/8//NYSPHSAA_2022_Meet_Results.pdf 

