Plattsburgh Half Marathon organizers give update

PLATTSBURGH — The 11th annual Plattsburgh Half Marathon (PHM) for Team Fox is 100% virtual this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Those that have registered or plan to register will be able to participate virtually, simply by recording time and sending to the PHM coordinators.
“This is our eleventh year; cancelling this important event was not considered,” said Stephanie Desautels, race coordinator. “We feel that this race has become a tradition for our community, and we didn’t want a year to go by without it being held.”
Participants are encouraged to sign up and register as usual; there is an option to run the 5k, 10k or half-marathon distance. Once registered, runners will receive a link in the registration confirmation email providing instructions as to where to submit a photo of distance/time on May 3.
Registered participants will also receive a race bib in the confirmation email, which can be used to share on social media or as race-day memorabilia.
Runners can choose the start time and course (road, track or treadmill are acceptable courses).
There is no time limit; runners may run, jog or walk.
When runners submit their time/distance, they will qualify to receive a race medal and t-shirt in the mail.
Due to the virtual nature of the race, there will not be volunteers or water, bathrooms or aid stations in place on May 3. The race course that has been outlined in previous years will not be monitored by volunteers or police, nor will any roads be blocked.
“The majority of proceeds will go to Team Fox/The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s research," Desautels said. “But this year we’re also going to donate a portion of the money raised to local COVID-19 relief.”
To register and/or donate, visit www.plattsburghhalfmarathon.com.
For more information, email plattsburghhalfmarathon@gmail.com.
