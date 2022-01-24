Plattsburgh girls split weekend road games; NCCS boys beat PHS, 7-1

ST. ALBANS, Vt. — The Plattsburgh High girls hockey team lost a tough non-league matchup with Bellows Free Academy, Sunday, but coach Trevor Cameron said there were plenty of positives to take out of the 3-2 tilt.
“It was an incredible hockey game, our girls went in facing adversity and played one of our best games of the season,” Cameron said. “It was tough taking a loss because we played well enough to win.”
Bellows’ Amber Poquette opened the scoring with the first period’s lone goal.
Tekla Fine-Lease brought the game back to a tie with a short-handed goal 11:20 into the second period, but Jodie Gratton gave Bellows the lead right back just over three minutes later.
Maddie Montagne made it a 3-1 lead for Bellows 10:15 into the third period.
Ada Johnston got the Hornets back within one with 26 seconds left, but the comeback would be for naught.
“Amelia (Lebrun) was excellent in our net,” Cameron said. “We are generating a lot of grade-A scoring chances.”
Bellows Free Academy 3, Plattsburgh 2
PHS 0 1 1 — 2
BFA 1 1 1 — 3
First period- 1, BFA, Poquette (Reed), 9:38.
Second period- 2, PHS, Fine-Lease SHG (Brown), 11:20. 3, BFA, Gratton (Needleman, Bliss), 14:45.
Third period- 4, BFA, Montagne (Zemienek), 10:15. 5, PHS, Johnston (Vaughn), 14:34.
Shots/Saves- Lebrun, PHS, 29-26. Montgomery, BFA, 24-22.
SATURDAY
NON-LEAGUE
PLATTSBURGH 4
CANTON 3
CANTON — The Hornet girls took a big road win against the Golden Bears.
McKenzie Brown started things strong for Plattsburgh, netting the game’s first two goals, before Emma Logan cut that lead to one before the first intermission.
Sydnee Francis got the game tied about midway through the second period, but Abby Phillips got the Hornets their lead back a few minutes later.
Canton tied it once again when Cate DeCoteau knotted up the game in the third, but Plattsburgh once again established the lead, this time for good.
Tekla Fine-Lease tallied the game-winner, assisted by Amaya Abellard and Adyson Campbell.
“We still need to clean up defensively and not take costly penalties,” Plattsburgh coach Trevor Cameron said. “Our team will continue to get better for playoffs.”
Plattsburgh 4, Canton 3
PHS 2 1 1 — 4
CAN 1 1 1 — 3
First period- 1, PHS, Brown (Fine-Lease, Campbell), 7:02. 2, PHS, Brown PPG (Abellard), 10:14. 3, CAN, Logan (Francis), 12:42.
Second period- 4, CAN, Francis (Stoll), 7:25. 5, PHS, Phillips (Montville), 10:51.
Third period- 6, CAN, DeCoteau (Southwick), 7:25. 7, PHS, Fine-Lease (Abellard, Campbell), 12:51.
Shots/Saves- Lebrun, PHS, 23-20. Bullock, CAN, 20-16.
BOYS
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 7
PLATTSBURGH 1
ROUSES POINT — The Cougars came out of the gate hot and didn’t let up, taking a decisive victory over the Hornets.
“The boys battled and skated for three full periods and it was a complete team win from front to back,” Northeastern coach Scott LaFountain said. “We had 12 players on the scoresheet and (Alain) Juneau made the key saves when we needed them.”
Winnie Simpson got things going with a goal just 1:31 into the game, assisted by Ryan Racine and Blake Chevalier, before Ryan Johnston gave the Cougars a 2-0 lead just before the end of the first frame.
Simpson got the only marker in a largely uneventful second period to make it 3-0, Northeastern Clinton.
Owen Ebersol netted a pair of goals to open the third period to keep the Cougars rout going, before Peyton Palmer tallied one of his own.
Bostyn Duquette got Plattsburgh on the board 12:02 into the final period, assisted by Jackson Kain.
Thomas Richard finished off the night with a goal at 12:51 of the third to make it 7-1, Northeastern Clinton.
Ty Calkins stopped 24 of the Cougars’ 30 shots before being relieved by Owen Chapple, who stopped two of three shots.
Juneau stopped 24 of the Hornets’ 25 shots in the Northeastern nets.
Northeastern Clinton 7, Plattsburgh 1
PHS 0 0 1 — 1
NCCS 2 1 4 — 7
First period- 1, NCCS, Simpson (Racine, Chevalier), 1:31. 2, NCCS, Johnston (Letourneau, Lavalley), 15:49.
Second period- 3, NCCS, Simpson (Roberts, Lavalley), 14:30.
Third period- 4, NCCS, Ebersol (Johnston, Hemingway), 3:30, 5, NCCS, Ebersol PPG (Hemingway, Chevalier), 7:54. 6, NCCS, Palmer (Lavalley), 10:38. 7, PHS, Duquette (Kain), 12:02. 8, NCCS, Richard (Simpson, Bulriss), 12:51.
Shots/Saves- Juneau, NCCS, 25-24. Calkins, PHS, 30-24; Chapple, PHS, 3-2.
